To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

31 July 2020

Correction: New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2019



The Final Bond Terms for series 22H are stated below.

Series/Capital centre has been corrected from 32H to 22H

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2019 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN Series Currency Bond type Maturity IT/RF* Interest rate spread DK0009528184 22H (SDO) DKK EURIBOR +

Interest rate spread (callable) 01.10.2023 RF Fixed at

auction

*Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT)/Refinancing Trigger (RF)

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

