New York, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plasticizers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900089/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.6% over the period 2020-2027. Phthalates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$13.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Phthalates segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Plasticizers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aekyung Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

BASF SE

DIC Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

ExxonMobil Chemical Company

Jiangsu Zhengdan Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Kao Corporation

KLJ Group

Lanxess AG

LG Chem Ltd.

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Oxea Corporation

Polynt S.P.A.

PolyOne Corporation

UPC Technology Corp.

Velsicol Chemical, LLC.

Vertellus Holdings LLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900089/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Plasticizers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Plasticizers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Plasticizers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Plasticizers Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Phthalates (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Phthalates (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Phthalates (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Non-Phthalates (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Non-Phthalates (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Non-Phthalates (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Flooring & Wall Covering (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Flooring & Wall Covering (Application) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Flooring & Wall Covering (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Wire & Cable (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Wire & Cable (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Wire & Cable (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Coated Fabric (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Coated Fabric (Application) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Coated Fabric (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Consumer Goods (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Consumer Goods (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Consumer Goods (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Film & Sheet (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Film & Sheet (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Film & Sheet (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Plasticizers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Plasticizers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Plasticizers Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Plasticizers Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Plasticizers Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Plasticizers Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Plasticizers Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Plasticizers Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Plasticizers Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Plasticizers Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Plasticizers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Plasticizers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 41: Plasticizers Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Plasticizers Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Plasticizers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Plasticizers Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Plasticizers Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Plasticizers Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Plasticizers Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Plasticizers Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Plasticizers in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Plasticizers Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Plasticizers Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Plasticizers Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Plasticizers Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Plasticizers Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Plasticizers Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 56: Plasticizers Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Plasticizers Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Plasticizers Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Plasticizers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Plasticizers Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: French Plasticizers Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Plasticizers Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Plasticizers Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Plasticizers Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Plasticizers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Plasticizers Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: German Plasticizers Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Plasticizers Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Plasticizers Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Plasticizers Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Plasticizers Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Plasticizers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Plasticizers Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Plasticizers in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Plasticizers Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Plasticizers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: Plasticizers Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Plasticizers Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Plasticizers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Plasticizers Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Plasticizers Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Plasticizers Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Plasticizers Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: Plasticizers Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish Plasticizers Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Plasticizers Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Plasticizers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Plasticizers Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Plasticizers Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Plasticizers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Plasticizers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Plasticizers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 98: Plasticizers Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Plasticizers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Plasticizers Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Plasticizers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Plasticizers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: Plasticizers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Plasticizers Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Plasticizers Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Plasticizers Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Plasticizers Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Plasticizers Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Plasticizers Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Plasticizers Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Plasticizers Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Plasticizers Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Plasticizers Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Plasticizers Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Plasticizers Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Plasticizers Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Plasticizers Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Plasticizers Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian Plasticizers Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Plasticizers Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Plasticizers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Plasticizers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Plasticizers Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: Plasticizers Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Plasticizers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Plasticizers Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Plasticizers Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Plasticizers: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Plasticizers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plasticizers Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Plasticizers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plasticizers Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Plasticizers Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Plasticizers Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 137: Plasticizers Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Plasticizers Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Plasticizers Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Plasticizers Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Plasticizers Marketby Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Plasticizers in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Plasticizers Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Plasticizers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 146: Plasticizers Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Plasticizers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Plasticizers Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Plasticizers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Plasticizers Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Plasticizers Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Plasticizers Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Plasticizers Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Plasticizers Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Plasticizers Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Plasticizers Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Plasticizers Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Plasticizers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Plasticizers Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Plasticizers Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Plasticizers Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Plasticizers Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Plasticizers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Plasticizers Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Plasticizers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Plasticizers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 170: Plasticizers Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Plasticizers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Plasticizers Historic Marketby Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Plasticizers Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Plasticizers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Plasticizers Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Plasticizers Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Plasticizers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 179: Plasticizers Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Plasticizers Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Plasticizers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Iranian Plasticizers Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Plasticizers Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Plasticizers Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 185: Plasticizers Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Plasticizers Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 188: Plasticizers Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Plasticizers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Plasticizers Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Plasticizers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Plasticizers Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Plasticizers in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Plasticizers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Plasticizers Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Plasticizers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Plasticizers Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Plasticizers Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Plasticizers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Plasticizers Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Plasticizers Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Plasticizers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Plasticizers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Plasticizers Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Plasticizers Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Plasticizers Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Plasticizers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Plasticizers Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Plasticizers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Plasticizers Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: Plasticizers Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900089/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001