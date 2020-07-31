New York, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plant Growth Regulators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900080/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Auxins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$937.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cytokinins segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $632.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR



The Plant Growth Regulators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$632.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$716.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Gibberellins Segment to Record 6.4% CAGR



In the global Gibberellins segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$264.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$394 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$459.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 277-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

Arysta LifeScience Corporation

BASF SE

Bayer CropScience AG

DowDuPont, Inc.

FMC Corporation

Nippon Soda Co., Ltd.

Nufarm Limited

Syngenta AG

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Valent BioSciences Corporation

Xinyi Industrial







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900080/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Plant Growth Regulators Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Plant Growth Regulators Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Plant Growth Regulators Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Plant Growth Regulators Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Auxins (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Auxins (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Auxins (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Cytokinins (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Cytokinins (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Cytokinins (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Gibberellins (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Gibberellins (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Gibberellins (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Ethylene (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Ethylene (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Ethylene (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Cereals & Grains (Crop Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Cereals & Grains (Crop Type) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Cereals & Grains (Crop Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Fruits & Vegetables (Crop Type) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Fruits & Vegetables (Crop Type) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Fruits & Vegetables (Crop Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Oilseeds & Pulses (Crop Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Oilseeds & Pulses (Crop Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Oilseeds & Pulses (Crop Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Turf & Ornamentals (Crop Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Turf & Ornamentals (Crop Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Turf & Ornamentals (Crop Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Plant Growth Regulators Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Plant Growth Regulators Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Plant Growth Regulators Market in the United States

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Plant Growth Regulators Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Plant Growth Regulators Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 35: Plant Growth Regulators Market in the United States

by Crop Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Plant Growth Regulators Market Share

Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Plant Growth Regulators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Plant Growth Regulators Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Plant Growth Regulators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Plant Growth Regulators Historic Market

Review by Crop Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Crop Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Plant Growth Regulators: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Plant Growth Regulators Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Market for Plant Growth Regulators: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Plant Growth Regulators Market Share

Analysis by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Plant Growth Regulators Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Plant Growth Regulators Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Plant Growth Regulators Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Plant Growth Regulators Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Plant Growth Regulators Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Plant Growth Regulators Market by Crop Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Plant Growth Regulators Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Plant Growth Regulators Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Plant Growth Regulators Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Plant Growth Regulators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 59: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Plant Growth Regulators Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Plant Growth Regulators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020-2027



Table 62: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Europe in US$

Million by Crop Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Plant Growth Regulators Market Share

Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Plant Growth Regulators Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: French Plant Growth Regulators Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Plant Growth Regulators Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Plant Growth Regulators Market in France by Crop

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: French Plant Growth Regulators Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Plant Growth Regulators Market Share Analysis

by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Plant Growth Regulators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Plant Growth Regulators Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Plant Growth Regulators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Plant Growth Regulators Market Share Breakdown

by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Plant Growth Regulators Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Plant Growth Regulators Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Plant Growth Regulators Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Plant Growth Regulators Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Plant Growth Regulators Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Plant Growth Regulators Market by Crop Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Plant Growth Regulators:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Plant Growth Regulators Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Plant Growth Regulators Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Plant Growth Regulators:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crop

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Plant Growth Regulators Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Plant Growth Regulators Market Share

Analysis by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Plant Growth Regulators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Plant Growth Regulators Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish Plant Growth Regulators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Plant Growth Regulators Historic Market

Review by Crop Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Crop Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Plant Growth Regulators Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Plant Growth Regulators Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Plant Growth Regulators Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Russia by Crop

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Plant Growth Regulators Market Share

Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Plant Growth Regulators Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Plant Growth Regulators Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Plant Growth Regulators Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020-2027



Table 104: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Crop Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Plant Growth Regulators Market Share

Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Plant Growth Regulators Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 107: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Plant Growth Regulators Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Plant Growth Regulators Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Plant Growth Regulators Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Asia-Pacific by

Crop Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Plant Growth Regulators Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Plant Growth Regulators Market Share

Analysis by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Plant Growth Regulators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Plant Growth Regulators Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Plant Growth Regulators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Plant Growth Regulators Market Share

Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Plant Growth Regulators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Plant Growth Regulators Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Plant Growth Regulators Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian Plant Growth Regulators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Indian Plant Growth Regulators Historic Market

Review by Crop Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Plant Growth Regulators Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Crop Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Plant Growth Regulators Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Plant Growth Regulators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Plant Growth Regulators Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Plant Growth Regulators Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crop

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Plant Growth Regulators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: Plant Growth Regulators Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Plant Growth

Regulators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plant Growth Regulators Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Plant Growth

Regulators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Crop

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plant Growth Regulators Market

Share Analysis by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Plant Growth Regulators Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Plant Growth Regulators Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Plant Growth Regulators Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Plant Growth Regulators Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Plant Growth Regulators Marketby

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Plant Growth Regulators Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Plant Growth Regulators Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Plant Growth Regulators Marketby Crop

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Plant Growth Regulators Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 149: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Plant Growth Regulators Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Plant Growth Regulators Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020-2027



Table 152: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Crop Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Plant Growth Regulators Market Share

Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Plant Growth Regulators Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Plant Growth Regulators Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Brazil by Crop

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Plant Growth Regulators Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Plant Growth Regulators Market Share

Analysis by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Plant Growth Regulators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Plant Growth Regulators Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Plant Growth Regulators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Plant Growth Regulators Market Share

Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Plant Growth Regulators Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Plant Growth Regulators Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Plant Growth Regulators Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 170: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Rest of Latin

America by Crop Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Plant Growth Regulators Market

Share Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Plant Growth Regulators Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 173: Plant Growth Regulators Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Plant Growth Regulators Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Plant Growth Regulators Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Plant Growth Regulators Historic

Marketby Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Plant Growth Regulators Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 178: The Middle East Plant Growth Regulators Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 179: The Middle East Plant Growth Regulators Historic

Marketby Crop Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Plant Growth Regulators Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Crop Type for 2012,2020,

and 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Plant Growth Regulators: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Plant Growth Regulators Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Market for Plant Growth Regulators: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Plant Growth Regulators Market Share

Analysis by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Plant Growth Regulators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 188: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Israel in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Plant Growth Regulators Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Plant Growth Regulators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020-2027



Table 191: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Israel in US$

Million by Crop Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Plant Growth Regulators Market Share

Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Plant Growth Regulators Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Plant Growth Regulators Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Plant Growth Regulators Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Plant Growth Regulators Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Plant Growth Regulators Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Plant Growth Regulators Market by Crop

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Plant Growth Regulators Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Plant Growth Regulators

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Plant Growth Regulators Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Plant Growth Regulators Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Plant Growth Regulators

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Plant Growth Regulators Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Plant Growth Regulators Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Plant Growth Regulators Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Plant Growth Regulators Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Plant Growth Regulators Market

Share Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Plant Growth Regulators Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Plant Growth Regulators Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Plant Growth Regulators Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Plant Growth Regulators Market in Africa by Crop

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: African Plant Growth Regulators Market Share

Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 31

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900080/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001