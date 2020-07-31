New York, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Piling Machines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900077/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Impact Hammer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vibratory Drivers segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR



The Piling Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.



Piling Rigs Segment to Record 2.9% CAGR



In the global Piling Rigs segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$843.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 295-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABI Maschinenfabrik und Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH

Atlas Copco AB

BAUER AG

Beijing Sinovo International & Sinovo Heavy Industry Co.Ltd.

BERETTA ALFREDO Srl

Bermingham Foundation Solutions

BPH Equipment Limited

BSP International Foundations Ltd

Casagrande S.p.A.

China National Machinery Industry Corporation Ltd. (Sinomach)

Davey Kent, Inc.

Dawson Construction Plant Ltd.

DELMAG GmbH & Co. KG

FAE Co., Ltd

Geoprobe Systems

International Construction Equipment, Inc. (ICE)

Junttan Oy

Liebherr-International AG (Liebherr Group)

MAIT S.p.A.

MDT

Mc Drill Technology

Mc Drill Technology MKT Manufacturing Inc.

NORDMEYER SMAG Mining & Drilling Technologies GmbH

Piling, Inc.

RTG Rammtechnik GmbH

Sany Group

Soilmec S.p.A.

Spadina Piling Equipment

TES CAR S.R.L

Vulcan Hammer Foundation

Watson, Inc.







