Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address Tilžės str. 149, 76348 Šiauliai, Lithuania.

On 31 July 2020 AB Šiaulių Bankas received the notification from the European Central Bank (ECB), that the Governing Council of the ECB has decided not to object to the appointment of Ms Susan Gail Buyske to members of the Supervisory Council of Šiaulių Bankas AB.

Susan Gail Buyske has been elected to the Supervisory Council of Šiaulių Bankas at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 10 June 2020. The decision of the meeting stipulates that she will take up the duties of the member of the Supervisory Council only with the permission of the supervisory authority.

Susan Gail Buyske is considered to be a member of the Supervisory Council of Šiaulių Bankas AB from 31 July 2020.