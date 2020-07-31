Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outdoor Furniture Market in US 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The outdoor furniture market in US is poised to grow by $1,532.87 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The market is driven by the growing residential and commercial construction market and innovation in product design and portfolio expansion. In addition, demand for patio heating products in commercial and residential spaces is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The study identifies the increasing demand for environment-friendly outdoor furniture as one of the prime reasons driving the outdoor furniture market in US growth during the next few years. Also, increasing the availability of multi-functional outdoor furniture and growing sales of outdoor furniture products online will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, the report provides a detailed analysis of several leading outdoor furniture market in US vendors that include:
Also, the outdoor furniture market in the US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Product
6. Market Segmentation by End-user
7. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
8. Customer Landscape
9. Vendor Landscape
10. Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xl57pe
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: