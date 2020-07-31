Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outdoor Furniture Market in US 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The outdoor furniture market in US is poised to grow by $1,532.87 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The market is driven by the growing residential and commercial construction market and innovation in product design and portfolio expansion. In addition, demand for patio heating products in commercial and residential spaces is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The study identifies the increasing demand for environment-friendly outdoor furniture as one of the prime reasons driving the outdoor furniture market in US growth during the next few years. Also, increasing the availability of multi-functional outdoor furniture and growing sales of outdoor furniture products online will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, the report provides a detailed analysis of several leading outdoor furniture market in US vendors that include:

  • Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
  • Barbeques Galore
  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
  • Brown Jordan Inc.
  • Century Furniture LLC
  • Herman Miller Inc.
  • Home Depot Product Authority LLC
  • Inter IKEA Systems B.V.
  • Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Also, the outdoor furniture market in the US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

