The outdoor furniture market in US is poised to grow by $1,532.87 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The market is driven by the growing residential and commercial construction market and innovation in product design and portfolio expansion. In addition, demand for patio heating products in commercial and residential spaces is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The study identifies the increasing demand for environment-friendly outdoor furniture as one of the prime reasons driving the outdoor furniture market in US growth during the next few years. Also, increasing the availability of multi-functional outdoor furniture and growing sales of outdoor furniture products online will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, the report provides a detailed analysis of several leading outdoor furniture market in US vendors that include:



Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Barbeques Galore

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Brown Jordan Inc.

Century Furniture LLC

Herman Miller Inc.

Home Depot Product Authority LLC

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Also, the outdoor furniture market in the US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Outdoor furniture and accessories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Outdoor grills and accessories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Patio heating products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

7. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

8. Customer Landscape

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

