Half-year 2020 liquidity contract statement

Saint-Cloud, July 31, 2020

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ELIS and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2020:

  • 216,750 shares
  • € 13,978.50
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,696
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,152
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 298,997 shares for € 4,832,881.03
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 197,497 shares for € 3,306,629.33

------------------------------------------------------------

As a reminder:

•    the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st, 2019 on the liquidity account:

  • 115,250 shares
  • € 1,540,230.20
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,123
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,406
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 211,345 shares for € 3,531,897.03    
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 293,147 shares for € 5,051,284.16

                   

------------------------------------------------------------

•    the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

  • 0 shares
  • € 3,000,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.


 Buy Side Sell Side
Number of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume in EURNumber of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume in EUR
Total1,696298,9974,832,881.031,152197,4973,306,629.33
02/01/2020---102,25042,232.50
03/01/2020275013,867.50---
06/01/2020264,25077,860.00575013,882.50
07/01/2020264,50081,990.0012504,635.00
08/01/2020678,747155,784.07365,997107,946.00
09/01/202034508,149.50436,500119,145.00
10/01/2020475013,987.50215,00093,400.00
13/01/2020265,25098,122.50264,25080,070.00
14/01/2020626,500120,835.005610,000187,900.00
15/01/2020314,75088,777.50182,82553,081.75
16/01/2020293,75069,712.50101,17522,078.25
17/01/2020161,87934,893.0382,50046,700.00
20/01/202092,12139,111.24275013,882.50
21/01/2020326,500119,145.00253,19058,983.10
22/01/2020141,25022,687.50---
23/01/2020192,80050,428.00---
24/01/2020496,000108,480.00386,560119,326.40
27/01/2020425,750102,062.50233,75066,900.00
28/01/202025008,985.00405,00090,450.00
29/01/2020133,00054,180.0061,50027,330.00
30/01/2020516,148109,249.9611382,460.54
31/01/2020399,352166,185.04417,612136,939.88
03/02/202012504,430.00213,42561,033.50
04/02/2020---364,57582,716.00
05/02/2020---327,250133,980.00
06/02/2020204,17577,195.7592,00037,560.00
07/02/2020214,32578,974.50---
10/02/2020132,50045,125.0025009,065.00
11/02/202024067,320.18293,00054,720.00
12/02/2020161,59429,154.2682,00036,800.00
13/02/2020102,25040,882.50575013,695.00
14/02/202081,50027,300.00163,00054,930.00
17/02/2020375013,695.0041,00018,390.00
18/02/2020152,75050,022.5092,00036,600.00
19/02/2020293,25059,020.00131,75031,990.00
20/02/2020775013,695.00193,25059,540.00
21/02/2020479,750175,695.0061,25022,687.50
24/02/20208114,000241,780.00263,00052,020.00
25/02/20205310,750181,782.50295,25089,460.00
26/02/2020569,746162,953.12429,000151,830.00
27/02/20207915,754259,468.38172,25037,665.00
28/02/20207414,500225,185.00366,522102,199.74
02/03/20205513,000201,760.00306,728106,907.92
03/03/2020234,00060,880.00335,72589,023.75
04/03/2020277,000109,060.008917,025272,400.00
05/03/20207017,000265,030.00112,00032,440.00
06/03/20206912,950189,588.0012503,662.50
09/03/2020327,00097,160.0082,00028,200.00
10/03/2020317,250100,485.00234,50063,900.00
11/03/20204610,750144,157.5061,50020,775.00
12/03/20204110,600126,882.0031,10013,365.00


13/03/2020141,400  14,714.00  65005,530.00
16/03/202022001,816.00 ---
19/03/20201100600.001100650.00
25/03/20201100900.0052001,900.00
26/03/2020---11001,000.00
27/03/20202100950.00---
30/03/20202100900.00---
09/04/20201100900.001100950.00
14/04/20201100900.003100957.00
15/04/20201100850.00---
20/04/2020---2100916.00
21/04/20202100850.00---
27/04/2020---1100900.00
28/04/2020---1100950.00
29/04/202033003,090.00108008,536.00
30/04/2020---22002,230.00
04/05/202044004,200.0011001,060.00
05/05/202011001,060.0022002,180.00
06/05/202011001,040.00---
07/05/2020---11001,080.00
08/05/2020---11001,100.00
11/05/202011001,058.00---
12/05/202033003,060.00---
13/05/202043002,889.0011001,020.00
18/05/2020---55005,200.00
25/05/2020---11001,060.00
26/05/2020---11001,080.00
27/05/202021001,130.0055005,700.00
28/05/2020141,00011,710.0081,10013,255.00
29/05/202053003,360.00---
01/06/2020---11001,140.00
02/06/2020---32002,330.00
03/06/202071,85022,218.50142,25027,270.00
04/06/202088509,953.50785010,183.00
05/06/202081,75021,577.50175,35066,554.00
08/06/202035006,375.0062,00025,900.00
09/06/2020325,75073,887.50315,25069,562.50
10/06/2020315,00062,050.0047509,622.50
11/06/20201295011,029.50---
12/06/202011001,072.0022002,260.00
15/06/202022002,156.00---
16/06/202042002,300.0065005,820.00
17/06/202033003,459.0033003,564.00
18/06/202022002,290.0043003,549.00
19/06/202033003,360.00---
22/06/202058008,360.00---
23/06/2020---44004,344.00
24/06/202032002,120.0022002,170.00
25/06/202053003,180.0074004,332.00
26/06/202043003,201.0033003,276.00
29/06/202053003,120.00250539.00
30/06/202022002,020.0042002,060.00

Contacts

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Audrey Bourgeois, Investor Relations - Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 96 25 - audrey.bourgeois@elis.com

Attachment