Half-year 2020 liquidity contract statement

Saint-Cloud, July 31, 2020

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ELIS and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2020:

216,750 shares

€ 13,978.50

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,696

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,152

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 298,997 shares for € 4,832,881.03

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 197,497 shares for € 3,306,629.33

------------------------------------------------------------

As a reminder:

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st, 2019 on the liquidity account:

115,250 shares

€ 1,540,230.20

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,123

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,406

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 211,345 shares for € 3,531,897.03

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 293,147 shares for € 5,051,284.16

------------------------------------------------------------

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares

€ 3,000,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.





Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 1,696 298,997 4,832,881.03 1,152 197,497 3,306,629.33 02/01/2020 - - - 10 2,250 42,232.50 03/01/2020 2 750 13,867.50 - - - 06/01/2020 26 4,250 77,860.00 5 750 13,882.50 07/01/2020 26 4,500 81,990.00 1 250 4,635.00 08/01/2020 67 8,747 155,784.07 36 5,997 107,946.00 09/01/2020 3 450 8,149.50 43 6,500 119,145.00 10/01/2020 4 750 13,987.50 21 5,000 93,400.00 13/01/2020 26 5,250 98,122.50 26 4,250 80,070.00 14/01/2020 62 6,500 120,835.00 56 10,000 187,900.00 15/01/2020 31 4,750 88,777.50 18 2,825 53,081.75 16/01/2020 29 3,750 69,712.50 10 1,175 22,078.25 17/01/2020 16 1,879 34,893.03 8 2,500 46,700.00 20/01/2020 9 2,121 39,111.24 2 750 13,882.50 21/01/2020 32 6,500 119,145.00 25 3,190 58,983.10 22/01/2020 14 1,250 22,687.50 - - - 23/01/2020 19 2,800 50,428.00 - - - 24/01/2020 49 6,000 108,480.00 38 6,560 119,326.40 27/01/2020 42 5,750 102,062.50 23 3,750 66,900.00 28/01/2020 2 500 8,985.00 40 5,000 90,450.00 29/01/2020 13 3,000 54,180.00 6 1,500 27,330.00 30/01/2020 51 6,148 109,249.96 1 138 2,460.54 31/01/2020 39 9,352 166,185.04 41 7,612 136,939.88 03/02/2020 1 250 4,430.00 21 3,425 61,033.50 04/02/2020 - - - 36 4,575 82,716.00 05/02/2020 - - - 32 7,250 133,980.00 06/02/2020 20 4,175 77,195.75 9 2,000 37,560.00 07/02/2020 21 4,325 78,974.50 - - - 10/02/2020 13 2,500 45,125.00 2 500 9,065.00 11/02/2020 2 406 7,320.18 29 3,000 54,720.00 12/02/2020 16 1,594 29,154.26 8 2,000 36,800.00 13/02/2020 10 2,250 40,882.50 5 750 13,695.00 14/02/2020 8 1,500 27,300.00 16 3,000 54,930.00 17/02/2020 3 750 13,695.00 4 1,000 18,390.00 18/02/2020 15 2,750 50,022.50 9 2,000 36,600.00 19/02/2020 29 3,250 59,020.00 13 1,750 31,990.00 20/02/2020 7 750 13,695.00 19 3,250 59,540.00 21/02/2020 47 9,750 175,695.00 6 1,250 22,687.50 24/02/2020 81 14,000 241,780.00 26 3,000 52,020.00 25/02/2020 53 10,750 181,782.50 29 5,250 89,460.00 26/02/2020 56 9,746 162,953.12 42 9,000 151,830.00 27/02/2020 79 15,754 259,468.38 17 2,250 37,665.00 28/02/2020 74 14,500 225,185.00 36 6,522 102,199.74 02/03/2020 55 13,000 201,760.00 30 6,728 106,907.92 03/03/2020 23 4,000 60,880.00 33 5,725 89,023.75 04/03/2020 27 7,000 109,060.00 89 17,025 272,400.00 05/03/2020 70 17,000 265,030.00 11 2,000 32,440.00 06/03/2020 69 12,950 189,588.00 1 250 3,662.50 09/03/2020 32 7,000 97,160.00 8 2,000 28,200.00 10/03/2020 31 7,250 100,485.00 23 4,500 63,900.00 11/03/2020 46 10,750 144,157.50 6 1,500 20,775.00 12/03/2020 41 10,600 126,882.00 3 1,100 13,365.00





13/03/2020 14 1,400 14,714.00 6 500 5,530.00 16/03/2020 2 200 1,816.00 - - - 19/03/2020 1 100 600.00 1 100 650.00 25/03/2020 1 100 900.00 5 200 1,900.00 26/03/2020 - - - 1 100 1,000.00 27/03/2020 2 100 950.00 - - - 30/03/2020 2 100 900.00 - - - 09/04/2020 1 100 900.00 1 100 950.00 14/04/2020 1 100 900.00 3 100 957.00 15/04/2020 1 100 850.00 - - - 20/04/2020 - - - 2 100 916.00 21/04/2020 2 100 850.00 - - - 27/04/2020 - - - 1 100 900.00 28/04/2020 - - - 1 100 950.00 29/04/2020 3 300 3,090.00 10 800 8,536.00 30/04/2020 - - - 2 200 2,230.00 04/05/2020 4 400 4,200.00 1 100 1,060.00 05/05/2020 1 100 1,060.00 2 200 2,180.00 06/05/2020 1 100 1,040.00 - - - 07/05/2020 - - - 1 100 1,080.00 08/05/2020 - - - 1 100 1,100.00 11/05/2020 1 100 1,058.00 - - - 12/05/2020 3 300 3,060.00 - - - 13/05/2020 4 300 2,889.00 1 100 1,020.00 18/05/2020 - - - 5 500 5,200.00 25/05/2020 - - - 1 100 1,060.00 26/05/2020 - - - 1 100 1,080.00 27/05/2020 2 100 1,130.00 5 500 5,700.00 28/05/2020 14 1,000 11,710.00 8 1,100 13,255.00 29/05/2020 5 300 3,360.00 - - - 01/06/2020 - - - 1 100 1,140.00 02/06/2020 - - - 3 200 2,330.00 03/06/2020 7 1,850 22,218.50 14 2,250 27,270.00 04/06/2020 8 850 9,953.50 7 850 10,183.00 05/06/2020 8 1,750 21,577.50 17 5,350 66,554.00 08/06/2020 3 500 6,375.00 6 2,000 25,900.00 09/06/2020 32 5,750 73,887.50 31 5,250 69,562.50 10/06/2020 31 5,000 62,050.00 4 750 9,622.50 11/06/2020 12 950 11,029.50 - - - 12/06/2020 1 100 1,072.00 2 200 2,260.00 15/06/2020 2 200 2,156.00 - - - 16/06/2020 4 200 2,300.00 6 500 5,820.00 17/06/2020 3 300 3,459.00 3 300 3,564.00 18/06/2020 2 200 2,290.00 4 300 3,549.00 19/06/2020 3 300 3,360.00 - - - 22/06/2020 5 800 8,360.00 - - - 23/06/2020 - - - 4 400 4,344.00 24/06/2020 3 200 2,120.00 2 200 2,170.00 25/06/2020 5 300 3,180.00 7 400 4,332.00 26/06/2020 4 300 3,201.00 3 300 3,276.00 29/06/2020 5 300 3,120.00 2 50 539.00 30/06/2020 2 200 2,020.00 4 200 2,060.00

Contacts

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Audrey Bourgeois, Investor Relations - Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 96 25 - audrey.bourgeois@elis.com



Attachment