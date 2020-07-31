Half-year 2020 liquidity contract statement
Saint-Cloud, July 31, 2020
Under the liquidity contract entered into between ELIS and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2020:
------------------------------------------------------------
As a reminder:
• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st, 2019 on the liquidity account:
------------------------------------------------------------
• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
|1,696
|298,997
|4,832,881.03
|1,152
|197,497
|3,306,629.33
|02/01/2020
|-
|-
|-
|10
|2,250
|42,232.50
|03/01/2020
|2
|750
|13,867.50
|-
|-
|-
|06/01/2020
|26
|4,250
|77,860.00
|5
|750
|13,882.50
|07/01/2020
|26
|4,500
|81,990.00
|1
|250
|4,635.00
|08/01/2020
|67
|8,747
|155,784.07
|36
|5,997
|107,946.00
|09/01/2020
|3
|450
|8,149.50
|43
|6,500
|119,145.00
|10/01/2020
|4
|750
|13,987.50
|21
|5,000
|93,400.00
|13/01/2020
|26
|5,250
|98,122.50
|26
|4,250
|80,070.00
|14/01/2020
|62
|6,500
|120,835.00
|56
|10,000
|187,900.00
|15/01/2020
|31
|4,750
|88,777.50
|18
|2,825
|53,081.75
|16/01/2020
|29
|3,750
|69,712.50
|10
|1,175
|22,078.25
|17/01/2020
|16
|1,879
|34,893.03
|8
|2,500
|46,700.00
|20/01/2020
|9
|2,121
|39,111.24
|2
|750
|13,882.50
|21/01/2020
|32
|6,500
|119,145.00
|25
|3,190
|58,983.10
|22/01/2020
|14
|1,250
|22,687.50
|-
|-
|-
|23/01/2020
|19
|2,800
|50,428.00
|-
|-
|-
|24/01/2020
|49
|6,000
|108,480.00
|38
|6,560
|119,326.40
|27/01/2020
|42
|5,750
|102,062.50
|23
|3,750
|66,900.00
|28/01/2020
|2
|500
|8,985.00
|40
|5,000
|90,450.00
|29/01/2020
|13
|3,000
|54,180.00
|6
|1,500
|27,330.00
|30/01/2020
|51
|6,148
|109,249.96
|1
|138
|2,460.54
|31/01/2020
|39
|9,352
|166,185.04
|41
|7,612
|136,939.88
|03/02/2020
|1
|250
|4,430.00
|21
|3,425
|61,033.50
|04/02/2020
|-
|-
|-
|36
|4,575
|82,716.00
|05/02/2020
|-
|-
|-
|32
|7,250
|133,980.00
|06/02/2020
|20
|4,175
|77,195.75
|9
|2,000
|37,560.00
|07/02/2020
|21
|4,325
|78,974.50
|-
|-
|-
|10/02/2020
|13
|2,500
|45,125.00
|2
|500
|9,065.00
|11/02/2020
|2
|406
|7,320.18
|29
|3,000
|54,720.00
|12/02/2020
|16
|1,594
|29,154.26
|8
|2,000
|36,800.00
|13/02/2020
|10
|2,250
|40,882.50
|5
|750
|13,695.00
|14/02/2020
|8
|1,500
|27,300.00
|16
|3,000
|54,930.00
|17/02/2020
|3
|750
|13,695.00
|4
|1,000
|18,390.00
|18/02/2020
|15
|2,750
|50,022.50
|9
|2,000
|36,600.00
|19/02/2020
|29
|3,250
|59,020.00
|13
|1,750
|31,990.00
|20/02/2020
|7
|750
|13,695.00
|19
|3,250
|59,540.00
|21/02/2020
|47
|9,750
|175,695.00
|6
|1,250
|22,687.50
|24/02/2020
|81
|14,000
|241,780.00
|26
|3,000
|52,020.00
|25/02/2020
|53
|10,750
|181,782.50
|29
|5,250
|89,460.00
|26/02/2020
|56
|9,746
|162,953.12
|42
|9,000
|151,830.00
|27/02/2020
|79
|15,754
|259,468.38
|17
|2,250
|37,665.00
|28/02/2020
|74
|14,500
|225,185.00
|36
|6,522
|102,199.74
|02/03/2020
|55
|13,000
|201,760.00
|30
|6,728
|106,907.92
|03/03/2020
|23
|4,000
|60,880.00
|33
|5,725
|89,023.75
|04/03/2020
|27
|7,000
|109,060.00
|89
|17,025
|272,400.00
|05/03/2020
|70
|17,000
|265,030.00
|11
|2,000
|32,440.00
|06/03/2020
|69
|12,950
|189,588.00
|1
|250
|3,662.50
|09/03/2020
|32
|7,000
|97,160.00
|8
|2,000
|28,200.00
|10/03/2020
|31
|7,250
|100,485.00
|23
|4,500
|63,900.00
|11/03/2020
|46
|10,750
|144,157.50
|6
|1,500
|20,775.00
|12/03/2020
|41
|10,600
|126,882.00
|3
|1,100
|13,365.00
|13/03/2020
|14
|1,400
|14,714.00 6
|500
|5,530.00
|16/03/2020
|2
|200
|1,816.00
|-
|-
|-
|19/03/2020
|1
|100
|600.00
|1
|100
|650.00
|25/03/2020
|1
|100
|900.00
|5
|200
|1,900.00
|26/03/2020
|-
|-
|-
|1
|100
|1,000.00
|27/03/2020
|2
|100
|950.00
|-
|-
|-
|30/03/2020
|2
|100
|900.00
|-
|-
|-
|09/04/2020
|1
|100
|900.00
|1
|100
|950.00
|14/04/2020
|1
|100
|900.00
|3
|100
|957.00
|15/04/2020
|1
|100
|850.00
|-
|-
|-
|20/04/2020
|-
|-
|-
|2
|100
|916.00
|21/04/2020
|2
|100
|850.00
|-
|-
|-
|27/04/2020
|-
|-
|-
|1
|100
|900.00
|28/04/2020
|-
|-
|-
|1
|100
|950.00
|29/04/2020
|3
|300
|3,090.00
|10
|800
|8,536.00
|30/04/2020
|-
|-
|-
|2
|200
|2,230.00
|04/05/2020
|4
|400
|4,200.00
|1
|100
|1,060.00
|05/05/2020
|1
|100
|1,060.00
|2
|200
|2,180.00
|06/05/2020
|1
|100
|1,040.00
|-
|-
|-
|07/05/2020
|-
|-
|-
|1
|100
|1,080.00
|08/05/2020
|-
|-
|-
|1
|100
|1,100.00
|11/05/2020
|1
|100
|1,058.00
|-
|-
|-
|12/05/2020
|3
|300
|3,060.00
|-
|-
|-
|13/05/2020
|4
|300
|2,889.00
|1
|100
|1,020.00
|18/05/2020
|-
|-
|-
|5
|500
|5,200.00
|25/05/2020
|-
|-
|-
|1
|100
|1,060.00
|26/05/2020
|-
|-
|-
|1
|100
|1,080.00
|27/05/2020
|2
|100
|1,130.00
|5
|500
|5,700.00
|28/05/2020
|14
|1,000
|11,710.00
|8
|1,100
|13,255.00
|29/05/2020
|5
|300
|3,360.00
|-
|-
|-
|01/06/2020
|-
|-
|-
|1
|100
|1,140.00
|02/06/2020
|-
|-
|-
|3
|200
|2,330.00
|03/06/2020
|7
|1,850
|22,218.50
|14
|2,250
|27,270.00
|04/06/2020
|8
|850
|9,953.50
|7
|850
|10,183.00
|05/06/2020
|8
|1,750
|21,577.50
|17
|5,350
|66,554.00
|08/06/2020
|3
|500
|6,375.00
|6
|2,000
|25,900.00
|09/06/2020
|32
|5,750
|73,887.50
|31
|5,250
|69,562.50
|10/06/2020
|31
|5,000
|62,050.00
|4
|750
|9,622.50
|11/06/2020
|12
|950
|11,029.50
|-
|-
|-
|12/06/2020
|1
|100
|1,072.00
|2
|200
|2,260.00
|15/06/2020
|2
|200
|2,156.00
|-
|-
|-
|16/06/2020
|4
|200
|2,300.00
|6
|500
|5,820.00
|17/06/2020
|3
|300
|3,459.00
|3
|300
|3,564.00
|18/06/2020
|2
|200
|2,290.00
|4
|300
|3,549.00
|19/06/2020
|3
|300
|3,360.00
|-
|-
|-
|22/06/2020
|5
|800
|8,360.00
|-
|-
|-
|23/06/2020
|-
|-
|-
|4
|400
|4,344.00
|24/06/2020
|3
|200
|2,120.00
|2
|200
|2,170.00
|25/06/2020
|5
|300
|3,180.00
|7
|400
|4,332.00
|26/06/2020
|4
|300
|3,201.00
|3
|300
|3,276.00
|29/06/2020
|5
|300
|3,120.00
|2
|50
|539.00
|30/06/2020
|2
|200
|2,020.00
|4
|200
|2,060.00
Contacts
Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com
Audrey Bourgeois, Investor Relations - Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 96 25 - audrey.bourgeois@elis.com
