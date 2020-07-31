Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Personal Loan Market by Source (Bank & Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC)), by Tenure (Less than 1 Year; 2-3 Year; & 4-5 Years), by Purpose (Home Improvement; Wedding; Travel; & Others), by Interest Rate (10%-15% & 16%-20%), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Personal Loan Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate of around 10% during the forecast period. The increasing gap income and expenditure coupled with rising aspirations, especially among the young population are the key factors driving the Indian Personal Loan Market. Additionally, the size of personal loans is much smaller and easy to access which is further propelling the market. Furthermore, digitisation has resulted in lowering costs, which is anticipated to positively influence the market in the coming years.



The Indian Personal Loan Market is segmented based on source, tenure, purpose, interest rate, company and region. Based on source, the market can be bifurcated into bank and non-banking financial company (NBFC). Banks are expected to dominate the market during forecast period since the penetration of banks is far more than any other credit union in the country. Furthermore, if an already existing bank customer applies for a personal loan in that bank, he/she gets some additional benefits and services. Based on purpose, the market can be fragmented into home improvement, wedding, travel and others. The wedding segment is expected to dominate the market since the Indian population is usually opting for personal loans when its either their own marriage or some close relative's.



The major players operating in the Indian Personal Loan Market are IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, TATA Capital, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Fullerton India, Bajaj FinServ, SBI Bank and others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Indian Personal Loan Market.

To classify and forecast the Indian Personal Loan Market based on source, tenure, purpose, interest rate, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Personal Loan Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indian Personal Loan Market.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



