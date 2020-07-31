Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Decorative Coatings Market By Resin Type (Acrylic Resin, Alkyd Resin, Vinyl Resin, Polyurethane Resin, Others), By Technology, By Coating Type, By User Type, By Product Type, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Decorative Coatings Market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period. The key factor responsible for increased demand for decorative coatings is an upsurge in the product requirement for numerous applications from end-user industries mainly from the residential sector. Additionally, growing innovations related to technology is another major factor that is anticipated to bode well for the growth of the decorative coatings market across the globe in the coming years. Moreover, the availability of decorative coatings in multiple alluring colours which provides a well-finished look is further bolstering the market growth across the globe.



The Global Decorative Coatings Market is segmented based on resin type, technology, coating type, user type, product type, application, region and company. Based on technology, the market can be segmented into waterborne coatings, solvent-borne coatings, powder coatings. Out of these, the powder coatings segment dominated the market in terms of the largest market share until 2019 and is further anticipated to be the fastest-growing application segment in the decorative coatings market during the forecast years as well. This growth can be accredited to its special features including reduced operating cost, non-flammability, high operating efficiencies, negligible VOC emissions, low spark hazards, among others. Along with that, such coatings require zero solvent usage during their coating formation, which makes them an attractive option from a pollution prevention viewpoint. In addition to this, increasing the need for powder coatings in the architecture sector owing to the demand for speciality finishes is further anticipated to boost the growth of the segment until 2025.



Major players operating in the Global Decorative Coatings Market include PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Kansai Paints Co., Ltd., Asian Paints Limited, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Masco Corporation, Jotun Group, RPM International Inc, Decoral System S.r.l., etc. The companies operating in the decorative coatings market across the globe are focussing more towards expanding their share in the market. For instance, these key players are making organic strategies such as expansions, mergers and acquisitions, among others in order to make the industry highly competitive.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

The objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Decorative Coatings Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Decorative Coatings Market based on resin type, technology, coating type, user type, product type, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Decorative Coatings Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Decorative Coatings Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Decorative Coatings Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the Global Decorative Coatings Market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Decorative Coatings Market Outlook



6. North America Decorative Coatings Market Outlook



7. Europe Decorative Coatings Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Decorative Coatings Market Outlook



9. Middle East and Africa Printing Ink Market Outlook



10. South America Decorative Coatings Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Pricing Analysis



14. Competitive Landscape



Akzo Nobel N.V.

Asian Paints Limited

BASF SE

Decoral System S.r.l.

Jotun Group

Kansai Paints Co., Ltd.

Masco Corporation

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

RPM International Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

