Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Yacht Charter - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Yacht Charter market accounted for $15.36 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $27 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.



Increase in inclination toward marine tourism and growth in several private islands on cruise itineraries are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, natural calamities and high cost associated with yacht charter are hampering the growth of the market.



Based on the type, the sailing yachts segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the rise in demand for eco-friendly yachts among yacht enthusiasts as they are getting aware of the unfavourable effects yachting can have on the environment. Fuel pollution is one of the damaging by-products in the modern era and a substantial amount of this comes from the yachting industry. Therefore, sailing yachts use a small amount of fuel as a comparison to motor yachts. Besides, sailing yachts are less costly and can go much further distances than motor yachts.



By geography, Europe is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the high demand from areas surrounding the Mediterranean Sea. The yacht charter market in Europe has been expanding, owing to the high preference for nautical tourism in the region. Croatia and Greece, together, held a major share of the yacht charter market in Europe, due to scenic coastlines and rise in nautical tourism in these countries.



Some of the key players profiled in the Yacht Charter Market include Boat International Media Ltd., Boatbound Inc., Burgess, Charter Yachts Australia, CharterWorld LLP, Dream Yacht Charter, Fairline Yacht, Fraser Yacht, Incrediblue Ltd., Inter Yacht Charter, Mertello Yachting and Company, Nicholson Yachts and Northrop & Johnson.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Yacht Charter Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Sailing Yachts

5.2.1 Schooner

5.2.2 Sloop

5.2.3 Ketch

5.2.4 Catamaran

5.3 Motor Yachts

5.3.1 Semi-Displacement

5.3.2 Displacement

5.3.3 Planing

5.3.4 Catamaran

5.3.5 Trimaran



6 Global Yacht Charter Market, By Contract Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Bareboat Charter

6.3 Skippered Charter

6.4 Crewed Charter



7 Global Yacht Charter Market, By Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Small (< 30M)

7.3 Medium (30-50M)

7.4 Large (>50M)



8 Global Yacht Charter Market, By Sub-Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Classic

8.3 Open

8.4 Large



9 Global Yacht Charter Market, By Customer

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Corporate

9.3 Retail

9.3.1 Couple

9.3.2 Family/Group

9.3.3 Individual



10 Global Yacht Charter Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Vacation/ Leisure

10.3 Sailing



11 Global Yacht Charter Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Boat International Media Ltd.

13.2 Boatbound Inc.

13.3 Burgess

13.4 Charter Yachts Australia

13.5 CharterWorld LLP

13.6 Dream Yacht Charter

13.7 Fairline Yacht

13.8 Fraser Yacht

13.9 Incrediblue Ltd.

13.10 Inter Yacht Charter

13.11 Mertello Yachting and Company

13.12 Nicholson Yachts

13.13 Northrop & Johnson



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o12wc8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900