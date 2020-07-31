Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Organic Dairy Food & Beverage Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global organic dairy food & beverage market is expected to display a positive market trend over the forecast period of 2019-2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.1%.



The rising public awareness about the importance of maintaining good health, environmental concerns, and technological advancements are driving the demand for the growth of this market. Furthermore, the government has been increasingly taking initiatives to encourage organic dairy farming. Also, there has been an increase in product and package innovation. These factors are creating multiple opportunities for market growth.



However, organic dairy products are high in cost, have a shorter shelf life, and require huge R&D investments. These factors are hampering the growth of the organic dairy food & beverage market. In addition, the stringent approval process, fluctuations in organic raw material supply, and the threat from substitute products are creating hurdles in this growth.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



The global market for organic dairy food & beverage spans across North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.



North America is estimated to be the largest region in the global market over the forecast years, contributing the highest share to the total revenue. The demand for organic dairy foods & beverages in the region is increasing steadily, day by day. Growth awareness regarding health among consumers is a key driving factor for the growth of this market.



Furthermore, food safety, animal welfare, environmental protection, and the rising use of natural & organic products are the other major factors contributing to this growth. Besides, the increase in consumers' purchasing power, improvement in people's standard of living, and government initiatives providing low interest rates & loan facilities also drive the regional market growth.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



The major players that have been studied in this market include Danone SA (Horizon Organic), Stonyfield Farm Inc, FrieslandCampina, General Mills Inc, Organic Valley, BJs Wholesale Club Inc, Chobani LLC, Safeway (Albertsons Companies Inc), Straus Family Creamery, and Unilever.



Organic Valley offers dairy products. It is one of the largest organic consumer brands in the world. It supplies milk, yogurt, butter, cheese, cream, cream cheese, and juice, as well as eggs and meat from beef, chicken, pork, and turkey. In February 2017, the company launched its Grassmilk line of products.



Key Topics Covered



1. Global Organic Dairy Food & Beverage Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. North America Holds Largest Market Share

2.2.2. Organic Milk Holds Largest Share Amongst Type

2.2.3. Organic Yogurt is Fastest-Growing Type

2.3. Parent Market Analysis: Organic Food & Beverage

2.4. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Regulatory Framework

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Rising Awareness About Health Concerns

2.8.2. Emergence of Environment Protection

2.8.3. Technological Advancements

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. High Price of Organic Dairy Products

2.9.2. Shorter Shelf Life of Organic Dairy Products

2.9.3. Huge R&D Investments

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Government Initiatives to Encourage Organic Dairy Farming

2.10.2. Innovative Organic Dairy Products

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Stringent Approval Process

2.11.2. Fluctuations in the Supply of Organic Raw Materials

2.11.3. Threat from Substitute Products



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Organic Dairy Food & Beverage Market



4. Global Organic Dairy Food & Beverage Market Outlook - by Type

4.1. Organic Milk

4.2. Organic Yogurt

4.3. Organic Cheese

4.4. Other Organic Dairy Food and Drink



5. Global Organic Dairy Food & Beverage Market Outlook - by Distribution Channel

5.1. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2. Health Food Stores

5.3. E-Commerce

5.4. Others



6. Global Organic Dairy Food & Beverage Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.5. Middle East and Africa



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. BJ's Wholesale Club Inc.

7.2. Chobani LLC

7.3. Danone SA (Horizon Organic)

7.4. General Mills Inc.

7.5. Organic Valley

7.6. Frieslandcampina

7.7. Safeway (Albertsons Companies Inc.)

7.8. Stonyfield Farm Inc.

7.9. Straus Family Creamery

7.10. Unilever



