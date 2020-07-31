Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Diabetes Market, by Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM), Blood Glucose (SMBG) Device, Insulin Pen, Insulin Pump, Reimbursement Company Analysis & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Diabetes mellitus is a significant public health problem and one of the biggest challenges for healthcare systems all over Germany. The prevalence of known type 1 & 2 diabetes in the German adult population is very high; also, it is considered that a high number of patients are not yet diagnosed with the disease. Due to an ageing population and unhealthy lifestyle, the prevalence of type 2 diabetes is expected to increase steadily over the next few years. High-quality care, including adequate monitoring, control of risk factors and active self-management are the key factors for preventing costly and burdensome micro- and macrovascular complications in German patients with type 2 diabetes. According to this report, Germany Diabetes Market is expected to be USD 12 Billion by the end of the year 2025.



In this report, Germany Diabetic market is segmented into four parts; Insulin Pen, CGM, SMBG, and Insulin Pump. All the four insulin delivery devices segment mentioned above are growing year on year. With the rising incidences of diabetic problems, various digital care solutions have been introduced in the country to help people with diabetes. Robert Koch Institute (RKI), The German federal disease control and prevention research institute has been developing a public health surveillance system. It focuses on long-term data, collection of comparable and ensuring the establishment of efficient surveillance structures for monitoring relevant indicators of diabetes.



In 2019, a country-wide campaign, called Sche1sstyp', was initiated by the Germany-based research centre, Helmholtz Zentrum Mnchen. The campaign addresses the prevention and early detection of type 1 diabetes. In June 2019, the 2nd World Conference on Diabetes and Endocrinology was organized in Berlin, which included various research presentations provided by global leaders in diabetes and endocrinology. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease has affected the Germany Diabetes market. For people living with diabetes, it is essential to take precautions to avoid the virus if possible.



This report titled Germany Diabetes Market, By Self Monitoring Blood Glucose Device (SMBG Market by, Test Strips, Lancet, Meter, Blood Glucose Device Users & Reimbursement) Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM Market by Components, Glucose Sensor, Transmitter, CGM User, Reimbursement), Insulin Pen (Disposable, Reusable & Smart Insulin Pen, Needle Market, Reimbursement Policies), Insulin Pump Market, (Differentiation Points of Insulin Pump Products, Training Model for Patients & HCP) Companies (Insulet Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, LifeScan Inc., Artsana S.p.A, BD, Novo Nordisk A/S, Owen Mumford Ltd, Ypsomed AG, Medtronic, Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Laboratories) provides a complete analysis of Germany Insulin Devices Market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamic

4.1 Growth Driver

4.1.1 Rising Diabetes Mellitus in an Aging Population

4.1.2 Rising prevalence of diabetes in various age groups

4.1.3 Rising Government Funding for Diabetes Management

4.1.4 Benefits of Insulin Pump over Multiple Daily Injection

4.1.5 Lifestyle-Compatible Treatment Options and Technological Advancement in Insulin Pump Devices

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Technological Advancements in Insulin Infusion Devices

4.2.2 Blood Glucose Meter Accuracy Problem Acknowledged by FDA, Industry & Clinicians

4.2.3 Low Compliance of Glucose Monitoring & Inadequate Reimbursement for SMBG Supplies

4.2.4 Safety Issues in Insulin Pump Devices

4.2.5 Difficulties Associated with the Pump

4.2.5.1 Weight Gain

4.2.5.2 Diabetic Ketoacidosis

4.2.5.3 Infection and Infusion Site Reactions

4.2.6 Adherence



5 Analysis - Germany Diabetic

5.1 Market



6 Population

6.1 Diabetes Population

6.1.1 Type 1

6.1.2 Type 2



7 Market Share Analysis - Germany Diabetic

7.1 By Types



8 CGM Market

8.1 Germany - CGM Market by Components

8.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast

8.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast

8.2 Germany - CGM User (2011 - 2025)

8.3 CGM Reimbursement in Germany



9 Blood Glucose Device (SMBG)

9.1 Market

9.1.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Diabetes)

9.2 Test Strips Market and Forecast

9.2.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Diabetes)

9.3 Lancet Market and Forecast

9.3.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Diabetes)

9.4 Meter Market and Forecast

9.4.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Diabetes)

9.5 Blood Glucose (SMBG) Users and Forecast

9.5.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Diabetes)

9.6 Reimbursement of Blood Glucose Devices in Germany



10 Insulin Pen Market

10.1 Insulin Pen User

10.2 Types - Insulin Pen Market & Users

10.2.1 Disposable Insulin Pen

10.2.1.1 Market

10.2.1.2 User

10.2.2 Reusable Insulin Pen

10.2.2.1 Market

10.2.2.2 User

10.2.3 Smart Insulin Pen

10.2.3.1 Market

10.2.3.2 User

10.3 Insulin Pen Needle Market

10.4 Reimbursement Policies



11 Insulin Pump Market

11.1 Insulin Pump Market

11.1.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Insulin Pump Market & Forecast)

11.2 Insulin Pump Users

11.2.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Insulin Pump User & Forecast)

11.3 Reimbursement Policies on Insulin Pump



12 Company Analysis

12.1 Key Players in Insulin Pen

12.1.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG

12.1.2 Eli Lilly and Company

12.1.3 Artsana S.p.A.,

12.1.4 BD

12.1.5 Novo Nordisk A/S

12.1.6 Owen Mumford Ltd.

12.1.7 Ypsomed AG

12.2 Key Players in Insulin Pump

12.2.1 Medtronic

12.2.2 Insulet Corporation

12.3 Key Players in SMBG

12.3.1 LifeScan Inc.

12.3.2 Abbott Laboratories

12.4 Key Players in CGM

12.4.1 Dexcom Inc

12.4.2 Abbott Laboratories

12.4.3 Roche



