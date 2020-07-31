Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Satellite Imaging - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Commercial Satellite Imaging market accounted for $2,528.96 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $6,675.65 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period. Increase in security concerns and introduction of new technologies such as GPS satellites, advanced remote sensing technology, the high-resolution cameras, light detection & ranging (LIDAR) technology and electric propulsion technology are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the availability of aerial imaging services is hindering the growth of the market.



Satellite images are majorly collected by special imaging satellites operated by commercial businesses and governments across the globe. Companies operating in the commercial satellite imaging market sell images to businesses such as Google Maps and Apple Maps and governments through licensing agreements. The usage of satellite imagery for commercial purposes such as agriculture, defense, energy and insurance is known as commercial satellite imaging. The amalgamation of high-end technologies in commercial satellite imaging has encouraged various industries to deploy the technology to increase their reach. The rise in demand for high resolution and advanced satellite imagery in the field of national development administration, emergency services, national defense organizations, homeland security agencies and environmental protection has augmented the adoption of commercial satellite imaging.



Based on the end-user, the military & defense segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the security and surveillance applications, which are the core functionalities of any defense organization. In most cases, governments have their satellites orbiting the Earth, performing several operations. Growing defense and military budgets in most of the countries, to develop security programs, are expected to contribute to the growth of the market.



By geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to growth in funding in different space programs and an increase in research to achieve a strong base of the technology. The market in the region is expected to expand significantly led by advancements in research and development projects. Due to strong support from the federal government regarding grants to academic institutions and companies, to develop highly advanced satellite imaging devices, the market studied is estimated to expand further in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Geospatial Data Acquisition & Mapping

5.3 Urban Planning & Development

5.4 Disaster Management

5.5 Energy & Natural Resource Management

5.6 Surveillance & Security

5.7 Defense & Intelligence

5.8 Maritime

5.9 Conservation and Geological Research

5.10 Media & Entertainment

5.11 Satellite Telemetry



6 Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Radar

6.3 Optical



7 Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Middle

7.3 Large

7.4 Small

7.4.1 Nano

7.4.2 Pico

7.4.3 Micro



8 Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Government

8.3 Military & Defense

8.4 Forestry & Agriculture

8.5 Energy Sector

8.6 Civil Engineering & Archaeology

8.7 Transportation & Logistics

8.8 Commercial Enterprises



9 Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market, By Power Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 0.5m Resolving Power

9.3 0.25m Resolving Power

9.4 0.1m Resolving Power



10 Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Galileo Group Inc.

12.2 Blacksky Global

12.3 Planet Labs Inc

12.4 Telespazio

12.5 DigitalGlobe Inc.

12.6 Exelis Inc.

12.7 Trimble Navigation Ltd.

12.8 SkyLab Analytics

12.9 Spaceknow Inc.



