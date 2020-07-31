Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Practice Management Software (MPMS) Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Medical Practice Management Software (MPMS) Market 2020-2024
The medical practice management software (MPMS) market is poised to grow by $ 894.49 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report on the medical practice management software (MPMS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing need for maximizing chair-time utilization, increased efficiency and productivity in MPMS and adherence to compliance of healthcare industry. In addition, increasing need for maximizing chair-time utilization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The medical practice management software (MPMS) market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes
This study identifies the increasing focus on detailed and customized reporting as one of the prime reasons driving the medical practice management software (MPMS) market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of analytics in MPMS and increased popularity of e-prescription will lead to sizable demand in the market.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The medical practice management software (MPMS) market covers the following areas:
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market Segmentation by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iv93bm
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: