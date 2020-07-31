Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Practice Management Software (MPMS) Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The medical practice management software (MPMS) market is poised to grow by $ 894.49 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report on the medical practice management software (MPMS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing need for maximizing chair-time utilization, increased efficiency and productivity in MPMS and adherence to compliance of healthcare industry. In addition, increasing need for maximizing chair-time utilization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The medical practice management software (MPMS) market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes





This study identifies the increasing focus on detailed and customized reporting as one of the prime reasons driving the medical practice management software (MPMS) market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of analytics in MPMS and increased popularity of e-prescription will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The medical practice management software (MPMS) market covers the following areas:

Medical practice management software (MPMS) market sizing

Medical practice management software (MPMS) market forecast

Medical practice management software (MPMS) market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Physicians - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pharmacists - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AdvancedMD Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

athenahealth Inc.

Cerner Corp.

Computer Programs And Systems Inc.

Epic Systems Corp.

General Electric Co.

Greenway Health LLC

McKesson Corp.

MTBC Inc.

