Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Practice Management Software (MPMS) Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Medical Practice Management Software (MPMS) Market 2020-2024

The medical practice management software (MPMS) market is poised to grow by $ 894.49 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report on the medical practice management software (MPMS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing need for maximizing chair-time utilization, increased efficiency and productivity in MPMS and adherence to compliance of healthcare industry. In addition, increasing need for maximizing chair-time utilization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The medical practice management software (MPMS) market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes

This study identifies the increasing focus on detailed and customized reporting as one of the prime reasons driving the medical practice management software (MPMS) market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of analytics in MPMS and increased popularity of e-prescription will lead to sizable demand in the market.


This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The medical practice management software (MPMS) market covers the following areas:

  • Medical practice management software (MPMS) market sizing
  • Medical practice management software (MPMS) market forecast
  • Medical practice management software (MPMS) market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user
  • Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Physicians - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Pharmacists - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Deployment
  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AdvancedMD Inc.
  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
  • athenahealth Inc.
  • Cerner Corp.
  • Computer Programs And Systems Inc.
  • Epic Systems Corp.
  • General Electric Co.
  • Greenway Health LLC
  • McKesson Corp.
  • MTBC Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iv93bm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900