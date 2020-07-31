New York, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pheromones Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900062/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Field Crops, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.9% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fruits & Nuts segment is readjusted to a revised 13.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $716.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.7% CAGR



The Pheromones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$716.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.8% and 13.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.9% CAGR.



Vegetables Segment to Record 17.5% CAGR



In the global Vegetables segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$567.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 19.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 476-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

Bedoukian Research, Inc.

Bio Controle

Metodos de Controle de Pragas Ltda

Metodos de Controle de Pragas Ltda Biobest Group NV

Bioline AgroSciences Ltd.

Certis Europe B.V.

Isagro S.p.a.

IsCA Technologies

Koppert B.V.

Pherobank B.V.

Russell IPM Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Suterra

Trece Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Pheromones Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

