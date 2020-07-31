Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Operations Support Business Support (OSS BSS) Software Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Operations Support Business Support (OSS BSS) Software Market 2020-2024

The operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market is poised to grow by $ 34.57 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. The report on the operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of cloud-based BSS and growing investment in LTE-A.

This study identifies the rapid adoption of convergent billing systems as one of the prime reasons driving the operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market covers the following areas:

  • Operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market sizing
  • Operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market forecast
  • Operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Force summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • OSS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • BSS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Amdocs Ltd.
  • Accenture Plc
  • CSG Systems International Inc.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
  • Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Nokia Corp.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • SAP SE

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

