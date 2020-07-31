Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Operations Support Business Support (OSS BSS) Software Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Operations Support Business Support (OSS BSS) Software Market 2020-2024



The operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market is poised to grow by $ 34.57 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. The report on the operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of cloud-based BSS and growing investment in LTE-A.



This study identifies the rapid adoption of convergent billing systems as one of the prime reasons driving the operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market growth during the next few years.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market covers the following areas:

Operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market sizing

Operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market forecast

Operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

OSS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

BSS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape



Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amdocs Ltd.

Accenture Plc

CSG Systems International Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Nokia Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mm4aeh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900