Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Insurance Software Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The insurance software market is poised to grow by $5.19 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report on the insurance software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of insurance in developing countries, uncertain catastrophic events leading to need for insurance and government regulations on mandatory insurance coverages in developing countries.



The insurance software market analysis includes deployment segment and geographic landscape.





This study identifies the rapid growth of the cyber insurance market as one of the prime reasons driving the insurance software market growth during the next few years. Also, investors collaborating with InsurTech firms and integration of wearables into customer engagement metrics for the life insurance market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The insurance software market covers the following areas:

Insurance software market sizing

Insurance software market forecast

Insurance software market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading insurance software market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Applied Systems Inc., Axxis Systems SA, Dell Technologies Inc., Guidewire Software Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE. Also, the insurance software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Short-term impact

Long-term impact

Recovery phase

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture Plc

Applied Systems Inc.

Axxis Systems SA

Dell Technologies Inc.

Guidewire Software Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

