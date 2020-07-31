Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Insurance Software Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The insurance software market is poised to grow by $5.19 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report on the insurance software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of insurance in developing countries, uncertain catastrophic events leading to need for insurance and government regulations on mandatory insurance coverages in developing countries.
The insurance software market analysis includes deployment segment and geographic landscape.
This study identifies the rapid growth of the cyber insurance market as one of the prime reasons driving the insurance software market growth during the next few years. Also, investors collaborating with InsurTech firms and integration of wearables into customer engagement metrics for the life insurance market will lead to sizable demand in the market.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The insurance software market covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading insurance software market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Applied Systems Inc., Axxis Systems SA, Dell Technologies Inc., Guidewire Software Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE. Also, the insurance software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
