Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Insurance Software Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Insurance Software Market 2020-2024

The insurance software market is poised to grow by $5.19 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report on the insurance software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of insurance in developing countries, uncertain catastrophic events leading to need for insurance and government regulations on mandatory insurance coverages in developing countries.

The insurance software market analysis includes deployment segment and geographic landscape.

This study identifies the rapid growth of the cyber insurance market as one of the prime reasons driving the insurance software market growth during the next few years. Also, investors collaborating with InsurTech firms and integration of wearables into customer engagement metrics for the life insurance market will lead to sizable demand in the market.


This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The insurance software market covers the following areas:

  • Insurance software market sizing
  • Insurance software market forecast
  • Insurance software market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading insurance software market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Applied Systems Inc., Axxis Systems SA, Dell Technologies Inc., Guidewire Software Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE. Also, the insurance software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Short-term impact
  • Long-term impact
  • Recovery phase
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Deployment
  • On-premise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Accenture Plc
  • Applied Systems Inc.
  • Axxis Systems SA
  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • Guidewire Software Inc.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • Salesforce.com Inc.
  • SAP SE

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x7ckdd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900