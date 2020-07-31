Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Loan Servicing Software Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The loan servicing software market is poised to grow by $ 2.43 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. The report on the loan servicing software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for efficiency in lending operations and the rising cost of loan servicing.

The loan servicing software market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.

This study identifies a rise in the adoption of cloud-based loan servicing software as one of the prime reasons driving the loan servicing software market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The loan servicing software market covers the following areas:

  • Loan servicing software market sizing
  • Loan servicing software market forecast
  • Loan servicing software market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market landscape
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Deployment
  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • On-premise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver-Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends
  • Vendor Landscape
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Applied Business Software Inc.
  • Black Knight Inc.
  • Fiserv Inc.
  • ISGN Corp.
  • LOAN SERVICING SOFT Inc.
  • Mortgage Builder
  • Nortridge Software LLC
  • Shaw Systems Associates LLC
  • Simnang LLC
  • Turaz Global Sarl

