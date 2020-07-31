Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "X-ray Generator Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The X-Ray generators market was valued at USD 450.99 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 570.28 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.06%, during the forecast period (2020 - 2025).

X-Ray technology has been commonly associated with the healthcare and research and development sector for several years. However, in recent times, the technology has expanded into the manufacturing environments, which is helping several end-user industries improve the quality of production. Technological advancement is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the market.

Aerospace and Defense are some of the primary industries that pioneered the use of X-ray inspection for quality control. Radiographic testing has been used successfully at Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) research center of the US government's civilian rocketry and spacecraft propulsion, for years to identify and characterize cracks, voids, inclusions, porosity, lack of weld penetration, lack of fusion in welds, and many other types of defects.

Advances in medical imaging, primarily in computed tomography (CT) technology, have resulted in the rapid growth of X-ray examinations. Besides, the global geriatric population base at high risk of developing these chronic diseases is expected to stimulate the demand for high-resolution imaging systems.

A pandemic like Covid-19 will only fuel the manufacturing of advanced medical devices and equipments to tackle such crisis in future. The increased production of healthcare devices will drive the X-Ray Generator market. For instance, GE Healthcare has recently announced to increase its manufacturing capacity for medical equipment including, CTs, ultrasound devices, mobile X-ray systems, patient monitors, and ventilators, to cater to the ongoing global challenge of treatments of COVID-19 patients.

Key Market Trends



Medical X-ray Generator to hold Highest Share

The use of X-ray generators for medical purposes is an effective response to this high demand, providing the industry with high growth potential throughout the forecast period. In terms of types, the global industry is classified as stationary and portable.

Advances in technology, such as changing the design of the computer-controlled X-ray generator interface with the imaging system, allow for better synchronization of the imaging system, usually with X-ray generators.

The increasing number of road accidents has increased the need for X-ray equipment, thereby offering growth to the market studied. According to the Indian Government, a total of 4,64,910 road accidents were reported in 2017, which caused injuries to 4,70,975 persons. The diagnosing of these persons demands the need for medical imaging equipment, which in turn reflects the demand for X-ray generators.

North America to Hold Significant Share

The United States houses different stakeholders in the x-ray technology space, including x-ray component providers, x-ray system providers, etc. Prominent X-ray Generator companies in the region include, GE, Siemens Healthineers, Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corporation, Comet group, among others.

According to the National Cancer Institute in 2018, an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer have been diagnosed in the United States. Further, the institute predicts that the number of new cases of cancer is 439.2 per 100,000 men and women per year. Also, it predicts that the number of new cancer cases per year is expected to rise to 23.6 million by 2030 in the United States.

The multinational companies in the region are integrating X-ray devices with artificial intelligence technology to reduce the detection time. For instance, GE has developed AI-powered X-ray systems for patients suffering from a collapsed lung.

The major driver for x-ray generators for the industrial applications in the country is regulations and standards mandated by the concerned associations. For instance, rules set by agencies, like American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (NADCAP), CGSB, etc., mandate the testing as an integral part of manufacturing and construction projects.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Healthcare Diagnostics

5.1.2 Technological Advancements (such as enhanced power etc.)

5.2 Market Challenges

5.2.1 Stringent Regulations and Validatory Guidelines

5.3 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Industry



6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 Type

6.1.1 Stationary Generators

6.1.2 Portable Generators

6.2 End User

6.2.1 Medical

6.2.2 Industrial

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.1.1 United States

6.3.1.2 Canada

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.2.1 United Kingdom

6.3.2.2 Germany

6.3.2.3 France

6.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

6.3.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.3.1 China

6.3.3.2 India

6.3.3.3 Japan

6.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Rest of the World



7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corporation

7.1.2 Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

7.1.3 GE Healthcare Inc.

7.1.4 Teledyne ICM

7.1.5 Philips Healthcare Informatics Inc.

7.1.6 Communications & Power Industries LLC

7.1.7 COMET Group

7.1.8 Proximus Medical Equipment and Service

7.1.9 Medical Econet GmbH

7.1.10 Gulmay Ltd.



8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



9 FUTURE OF THE MARKET



