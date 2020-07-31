Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flat Panel C-arm Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rising geriatric population, increasing incidences of chronic diseases, advancements in manoeuvrability and imaging capabilities, and a rising demand in emerging economies are the prime factors that are responsible for the growth of the flat panel C-arm market, currently.



The elder population tends to suffer from more critical diseases, which places them at an increased threat for perioperative morbidity. The geriatric population is at a greater risk of organ function failures, as there are changes in the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics related to age and organ function changes. Alterations in kidney and liver functions may result in slower rates of drug metabolism, potentially increasing concentrations of medications in older individuals.



According to the National Council on Ageing, in 2018, chronic diseases accounted for three quarters of the spending on healthcare, and about 80% of older adults suffer from at least one chronic disease; 77% suffer from at least two diseases. The increasing geriatric population, which is highly susceptible to various chronic conditions, including cardiovascular, orthopedic, and respiratory diseases, together with increasing patient awareness, is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.



With the demand for medical imaging rising exponentially and the prevalence of interventional procedures on the rise, mobile C-arms and the versatility they offer are becoming important tools for hospitals. Ziehm Imaging introduced the first C-arm with a Flat Panel Detector (FPD) in 2006, and since then, many other manufacturers have followed suit. Philips received FDA clearance for its Veradius Unity, in November 2014. At the 2016 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting in November, Ziehm Imaging highlighted its first, full-size C-arms with CMOS (complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor) flat-panel detectors, the Solo FD and the Vision RFD CMOS.



Key Market Trends



The Mini C-arms Segment is Expected to Grow the Fastest during the Forecast Period



Mini C-arms are believed to have a faster growth, when compared to full size C-arms, as mini C-arms are specifically designed for extremity imaging and have a smaller footprint, along with increased mobility, when compared to the full-size C-arm. Further, the market is expected to register several product launches during the forecast period, as companies are upgrading their product offerings at a faster pace, by launching new products in this segment. Pertaining to these factors, the mini C-arms segment is expected to register a high growth rate, during the forecast period.



North America is Expected to Capture the Largest Market Share in the Flat Panel C-arm Market



The North America is expected to be a dominant region in the Flat Panel C-arm Market. C-arm units has the ability to capture accurate images from various multiple positions. Furthermore, the presence of key players is also expected to impact positively on the market. Products, such as Alpha, cios Fusion, and cios Select manufactured by Siemens Healthineers, have also contributed to the growth of the market, as they have set a standard in orthopedic surgeries. Additionally, growing number of orthopedic surgeries and presence of skilled professionals are expected to drive the market in North America.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population and Increasing Incidences of Chronic Diseases

4.2.2 Advancements in Manoeuvrability and Imaging Capabilities

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Procedural and Equipment Costs

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Fixed C-arm

5.1.2 Mobile C-arm

5.1.2.1 Full-size C-arm

5.1.2.2 Mini C-arm

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Cardiology

5.2.2 Gastroenterology

5.2.3 Neurology

5.2.4 Orthopedics and Trauma

5.2.5 Oncology

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.2 Ziehm Imaging

6.1.3 GE Healthcare (GE Company)

6.1.4 Siemens Healthineers

6.1.5 Canon Medical Systems Corporation

6.1.6 Shimadzu Corporation

6.1.7 Hologic Corporation

6.1.8 Orthoscan Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kxl0j2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900