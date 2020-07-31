WAWA, Pa., July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa, Inc. today announced the addition of a new plant-based Sizzli® Breakfast Sandwich made with Beyond Breakfast Sausage® from Beyond Meat®. The new Sizzli® sandwich featuring Beyond Breakfast Sausage is now available in all 650 stores in its Mid-Atlantic Operating area of PA, NJ, DE, MD, VA and Washington, D.C., and will be available in all 220 stores in Florida starting on Monday, August 10.

Made with simple, plant-based ingredients, like peas and brown rice, without GMOs, soy, gluten or artificially produced ingredients, Beyond Breakfast Sausage® is available as part of a Sizzli® breakfast sandwich served with egg and cheese on a bagel. Beyond Breakfast Sausage® is also available to order and customize on the touch screen system in other menu items including breakfast bowls, built to order bagel sandwiches and breakfast burritos.

“We’re pleased to offer Beyond Breakfast Sausage®, a new and innovative plant-based protein option to our customers to continue Fulfilling Lives as a food and beverage destination for everyone,” said Mike Sherlock, Chief Product Marketing Officer, Wawa, Inc. “We know that consumers are looking for more plant-based options and we’re proud to partner with Beyond Meat®, a leader in plant-based meat, to offer our customers more choice through the Wawa Your Way initiative.”

“Wawa is a cult favorite brand and we’re excited to partner with them to introduce several new breakfast options made with Beyond Breakfast Sausage®. These new on-the-go options not only taste great, but will make plant-based meat more accessible to more consumers,” said Chuck Muth, Chief Growth Officer, Beyond Meat.



About Wawa Your Way

Whether you want to get more veggies, to steer clear of gluten, or power up on protein, Wawa has developed six lifestyle menus including: Balanced Fare with food under 500 calories, Gluten Conscious, Lower Sodium, Plant-based, Power and Low Sugar Drinks. For menus and more information, visit: http://bitly.com/2xqRxjT

About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.

In 2018, Wawa was recognized in Forbes as one of The Best Employers for New Grads and one of The Best Employers for Women, and as the Top-Rated Workplace for Veterans by Indeed. In 2019, Wawa was designated by Forbes as a Best Employer for Diversity.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat has a mission of building meat directly from plants, an innovation that enables consumers to experience the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of eating its plant-based meat products. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that by eating its portfolio of plant-based meats, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals, and by doing so, help address concerns related to human health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare. Beyond Meat’s portfolio of plant-based proteins were available at approximately 94,000 retail and foodservice outlets in 75 countries worldwide as of March 28, 2020. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.