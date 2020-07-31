Boca Raton, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Medical Group has announced the launch of LiVDerm: a new medical education hub dedicated to advancing higher standards of dermatology care. With a multi-pronged focus on the myriad specialties within the dermatology field, LiVDerm’s educational offerings will provide practitioners with innovative and integrated education across the dermatology spectrum.

Designed to meet the educational needs of all dermatological practitioners across a wide range of specialties and experience levels, LiVDerm will deliver top-tier continuing medical education on topics including, but not limited to:

Aesthetics

Anti-Aging Medicine

Cosmeceuticals

Cosmetic Surgery

Hair

Hyperhidrosis

Lasers

Molluscum

Pediatric Dermatology

Plastic Surgery

Rare Diseases

Resident Education

Skin Cancer

Skin Conditions

Skin Infections

Wound Care

Centered upon comprehensive, innovative, and integrated educational offerings, LiVDerm will serve as a dynamic point of access to practitioners seeking practical yet advanced information to improve dermatological care. Led by established clinical experts and industry leaders, LiVDerm will serve a worldwide community of practitioners through a variety of educational formats including:

Live Events: Multi-Day Conferences, Regional Meetings, Satellite Symposia, Live Online

Virtual Education: Online Conferences, Webinars, Digital Monographs and Supplements, Electronic Media, Podcasts

Multimedia & Video

Mobile Apps

Print

Infographics

Resource Guides

In providing a collaborative and advanced learning ecosystem through both live and virtual offerings, LiVDerm works to foster valuable connections while empowering practitioners to expertly utilize the newest dermatological knowledge with confident authority.

The launch of the new educational hub serves as the latest addition to the Tarsus Medical Group: a leader in advanced medical education and parent company to an esteemed collective of medical educational entities worldwide. In incorporating and advancing two of the group’s existing dermatological offerings (the South Beach Symposium and the Masters of Pediatric Dermatology) the LiVDerm brand will serve to further broaden and strengthen the group’s educational reach in the expansive field of dermatology.

