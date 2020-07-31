Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sterile Medical Packaging Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The sterile medical packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025). The increasing competition among the manufacturers, coupled with the rising concerns about the environment, is motivating the manufacturers to develop innovative packaging products that are cost-effective, require lesser resources, and provide better protection. Therefore, this is driving the growth of the market studied.
As the packaging industry is witnessing an increase in growth, the market is also expected to grow. Multiple factors, such as the increasing elderly population, growing demand from the healthcare sector, and the usage of reliable packaged products, are driving the demand for sterile packaging products.
Additionally, vendors in the market are continuously expanding their operations to widen their product portfolio. For instance, in October 2019, Dordan Manufacturing Inc. (an ISO 9001:2015 certified company), initiated its cleanroom project to enhance its existing expertise in medical packaging. The company primarily designs, manufactures, and distributes custom thermoformed packaging for multiple industries.
Moreover, in November 2019, ULMA Packaging launched a new, easy-to-open flow pack package for the medical sector. The product is designed specifically to allow sterile products to be removed from pack without any contamination that occurs due to microorganisms and particles. The package is also sealed without leaks and uses a peelable film with already-integrated tyvek or paper panels that enable ethylene oxide (EtO) sterilisation.
Furthermore, factors, such as the performance, application, and the selection of a proper sterilization packaging system, are very important for the execution of sterilization of the packaged content. This is likely to maintain the sterility of the content within the package, until the package is opened for further use, thus, enabling withdrawal of the content without infection.
Key Market Trends
Plastic Material is Expected to Hold a Significant Share
North America is Expected to Witness a Significant Growth
