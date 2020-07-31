Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Interior Design Services Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



GCC economies are expected to grow over 2% in the year 2020, driven by an increase in public spending and focus on the development of the private sector in the region. Interior design is closely related to the overall health of the economy, in particular the property market.



GCC's hosting of mega-events such as Expo 2020 (Dubai), Index at World Trade Center Dubai, FIFA World Cup 2022 (Qatar) and increased focus on tourism business in the GCC are working together to take advantage of lucrative opportunities in construction projects as well as interior design services projects related to these events.



The rise in economic activities and construction upswing will influence growth in the interior design services market in the region. The needs of people and society are changing to keep themselves up with current design changes. Architects and interior designers are focusing on creating contemporary solutions with the advent of new technologies and building materials in the region.



Key Market Trends



United Arab Emirates is the Leading Interior Design Market Services in the GCC



United Arab Emirates (UAE) is leading the interior design services market in terms of spending followed by the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Construction in the UAE to meet the requirements of Expo 2020 is likely to increase demand in the interior design market of the country. Free-hold properties also contribute to that trend. Also, UAE and Saudi Arabia are involving themselves more in the refurbishing and renovation programs to upgrade the old buildings by using sustainable materials and smart technology.



Hotels Segment in the GCC Market has Higher Spend for the Interior Design Services



The hotel segment surpassed the residential sector in terms of interior design projects in the GCC region, with a higher spend on interior design services. GCC is expecting an addition of approximately 58,000 units to enter the market for hotels project. With mega events drawing near, designers and consultants are working on refurbishing the existing hotel projects with high quality. On the other hand, due to various reforms by the governments in the GCC and policy of affordable housing in the region residential sector possess high demand for interior design services in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Value Chain Analysis

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Insights on Impact of COVID -19 on the Market

4.4 Insights on Changes in Consumer Spending on Interior designs services in the Market

4.5 Insights on Interior Design Services Market in GCC by Contractors, E-commerce, etc.

4.6 Insights on Applications in Newly Decorated and Repeated Decorated Interior Designs Services Market

4.7 Insights on Government Regulations in the Market

4.8 Insights on Technology Innovations in the Market



5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities



6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By End-user

6.1.1 Residential

6.1.2 Commercial

6.1.2.1 Retail

6.1.2.2 Hotels

6.1.2.3 Hospitals

6.1.2.4 Commercial Building

6.1.2.5 Education

6.1.2.6 Others

6.2 By Country

6.2.1 United Arab Emirates

6.2.2 Saudi Arabia

6.2.3 Qatar

6.2.4 Oman

6.2.5 Kuwait

6.2.6 Bahrain



7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Market Concentration Overview

7.2 Company Profiles

7.2.1 Avanzato Design

7.2.2 Makstylo Interiors

7.2.3 Bishop Design LLC

7.2.4 Jida Jeddah Interior Design & Architects

7.2.5 Hirsch Bedner Associates

7.2.6 Fourline Interiors

7.2.7 Lumineux Interiors W.L.L.

7.2.8 Mirabello Trading & Decoration W.L.L

7.2.9 Bluehaus Group

7.2.10 Asha Contracting & Interiors LLC.

7.2.11 Wilson Associates



8 FUTURE OF THE MARKET AND ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS



9 DISCLAIMER



10 ABOUT US



