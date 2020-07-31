Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computational Photography Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The computational photography market is expected to hold a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period 2020 - 2025. Computational photography refers broadly to sensing strategies and algorithmic techniques that enhance or extend the capabilities of digital photography. Just as smartphone cameras rely on computational photography to adjust images despite the tiny physical lenses of a smartphone camera, so can computational photography enhance images for people with faulty vision through Augmented Reality (AR).In July 2019, Nvidia demonstrated prescription smart glasses that use augmented reality to improve a person's vision. Instead of replacing prescription glasses every few years augmented reality prescription eyeglasses can simply adjust the vision of each lens to adapt to a person's changing eyesight. This implementation can inhibit high growth in the market.

Growing adoption of the Image Fusion Technique to achieve a high-quality image drives the market. Since image fusion techniques have been developing fast in various types of applications in recent years, methods that can assess or evaluate the performance of different fusion technologies objectively, systematically, and quantitatively have been recognized as an urgent requirement. The night color image enhancement is of great importance in both computational photography and computer vision.

It can effectively increase the visibility and surrealism of the scene. Also, artificial illumination light distributes unevenly at night, leading to weakening the quality of monitoring photos and increasing the difficulty of surveillance. Thus, the night color image enhancement can promote video surveillance. Currently, the main techniques for night image enhancement are image fusion and image enhancement. According to the Security Industry Association, in 2019, the video surveillance equipment market in the United States was USD 4.56 billion, with an increase of USD 1.48 billion compared to the previous year. With the integration of computational photography techniques, the market is further expected to grow.

Increasing demand for high-resolution computational cameras in machine vision for the autonomous vehicle sector drives the market. Major automaker companies, technology giants and specialist start-ups have invested more than USD 50 billion over the past five years, in order to develop autonomous vehicle (AV) technology. Although, Level 4 and Level 5 (as scaled by SAE) autonomous cars are unlikely to reach wide acceptance, by 2030, there would be rapid growth for Level 2 and Level 3 autonomous cars, which have advanced driver assistance systems, like collision detection, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control.

Further, an inability to handle misty driving conditions has been one of the chief obstacles to the development of autonomous vehicular navigation systems that use visible light, which is preferable to radar-based systems for their high resolution and ability to read road signs and track lane markers. MIT researchers have developed a system with the help of computational photography that could help self-driving cars see through the fog. These factors further inhibit the growth of the market.

With the effect of COVID-19 impact, the production of smartphones for the first half of 2020 is expected to drop drastically. The chipmaker, Qualcomm Inc., says that the coronavirus outbreak globally, it poses a potential threat to the mobile phone industry, with a possible impact on manufacturing and sales. Globally, semiconductor revenues are expected to decline by nearly 2 to 3% in 2020. Further, it disrupted the supply chain with some smartphone brands such as Sony, Samsung, who announced the integration of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 AI-enabled (has a camera architecture that should advance computational photography). This leads to the delay in the production as it is unpredictable currently when the pandemic gets over.

Key Market Trends



Android Smartphone to Witness Significant Market Growth

Cellphone photography has come a long way, starting from 0.3 megapixel VGA cameras. Over the past few years, smartphone camera technology has grown exponentially. Currently, smartphone manufacturers talk about Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning for being implemented in their phones. According to Morgan Stanley, with the increasing scope of sale of the android smartphone in the coming years, the implementation of computational photography in more number of brands is highly predictable.

Qualcomm Spectra ISP technology combined with Computational Photography capabilities can take smartphone pictures to a whole new level of advanced imaging techniques. The next round of machine learning-added computational photography will be seen in both photos and videos.

At the Snapdragon Tech Summit in 2019, Qualcomm showed off a Snapdragon 865 AI-enabled image segmentation feature powered by Morpho software. Flagship smartphones from Huawei and Google to affordable handsets from Xiaomi and Oppo, every brand has focused on introducing some form of intelligence to help make pictures look finer.

Google's Pixel 4 is an advanced example of how computational photography is driving the future of smartphone cameras. Google unveiled Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, a new version of its popular smartphone, which comes in two screen sizes. While the devices include new hardware features such as an extra camera lens and an infrared face scanner to unlock the phone, Google emphasized the phones' use of so-called computational photography, which automatically processes images to look more professional.

These new features provide a mode to shoot the night sky and to capture the images of stars. By adding the extra lens, Google built a software feature called Super Res Zoom, allowing users to zoom in more closely on images irrespective of losing much detail. The most significant is Android's Night Sight features in computational photography.

Further, one of the earliest forms of Computational Photography introduced is HDR, a high dynamic range assisting in taking a burst of photos at different exposures and blending the best parts of them into one optimal image. Google took HDR in pushing ahead with its HDR Plus approach technology. Instead of combining photos taken at dark, ordinary and bright exposures, it captured a larger number of dark, underexposed frames.

Also, triple cameras can become the future of smartphone photography. Google Pixel 5XL and Google Pixel 5 are still a year off for launch. The launch will happen in 2021. Google announced to implement machine learning and AI processing to click on amazing images with the utilization of Triple cameras in the next iteration.

Further, in April 2020, Microsoft announced its new Surface Duo smartphone, which will be running on an android platform whatever comes after Android 10. The device will feature a CMOS multi-sensor, 3D, IR camera that may use Computational photography algorithms.

