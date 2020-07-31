Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interactive Video Wall - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Interactive Video Wall market accounted for $4.92 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $12.27 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors driving the growth of the market are the rising number of malls, changing consumer lifestyles and growing hospitality sector. However, the higher initial investment is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
By display, the light-emitting diode (LED) segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the increasing number of outdoor events and activities.
Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as the region is one of the early adopters of this technology and has the presence of several manufacturers.
Some of the key players in Interactive Video Wall Market include Pro Display, Eyefactive GmbH, Planar Systems, Inc., Intermedia Touch, MultiTaction, Leyard, IDEUM, Panasonic Corporation, Christie Digital System Inc. and Prestop B.V.
