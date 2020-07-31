Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interactive Video Wall - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Interactive Video Wall market accounted for $4.92 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $12.27 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors driving the growth of the market are the rising number of malls, changing consumer lifestyles and growing hospitality sector. However, the higher initial investment is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



By display, the light-emitting diode (LED) segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the increasing number of outdoor events and activities.



Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as the region is one of the early adopters of this technology and has the presence of several manufacturers.



Some of the key players in Interactive Video Wall Market include Pro Display, Eyefactive GmbH, Planar Systems, Inc., Intermedia Touch, MultiTaction, Leyard, IDEUM, Panasonic Corporation, Christie Digital System Inc. and Prestop B.V.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Interactive Video Wall Market, By Display

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

5.3 Light Emitting Diode (LED)

5.4 Laser-Powered Phosphor Display (LPD)



6 Global Interactive Video Wall Market, By Frame Size

6.1 Introduction

6.2 2x2

6.3 3x3

6.4 4x4



7 Global Interactive Video Wall Market, By Organization Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large Scale Enterprise

7.3 Small & Medium Scale Enterprise



8 Global Interactive Video Wall Market, By Layout

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Standard Layout

8.3 Landscape & Portrait

8.4 Custom Layout

8.5 3D Installation



9 Global Interactive Video Wall Market, By Deployment Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Touch-Based

9.3 Multi-Touch

9.4 Touch Less



10 Global Interactive Video Wall Market, By Distribution Channel

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Online

10.3 Offline



11 Global Interactive Video Wall Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Travel and Transportation

11.3 Retail

11.4 Restaurants & Cafes

11.5 Museum

11.6 Media and Entertainment

11.7 IT and Telecommunications

11.8 Hospitality

11.9 Healthcare

11.10 Government & Defense

11.11 Corporate

11.12 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)



12 Global Interactive Video Wall Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Pro Display

14.2 Eyefactive GmbH

14.3 Planar Systems, Inc.

14.4 Intermedia Touch

14.5 MultiTaction

14.6 Leyard

14.7 IDEUM

14.8 Panasonic Corporation

14.9 Christie Digital System Inc.

14.10 Prestop B.V.



