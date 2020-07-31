Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bunker Fuel Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global bunker fuel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.5% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.
Factors such as the gradual rise in international seaborne trade and rapid technological development in different type of vessels and their engines are driving the bunker fuel market. Moreover, oil & gas exploration activities at deep offshore locations and other marginal oil & gas fields are boosting the global bunker fuel market as it requires offshore vessels to perform these activities.
Furthermore, based on fuel, the High Sulfur Fuel Oil (HSFO) segment held a dominant share of the global bunker fuel market in 2018 followed by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). However, implementation of the IMO 2020 regulation is expected to restrict the use of high sulfur content fuel owing to the environmental concern. The new global limits on sulfur content for marine fuels are estimated to significantly impact the bunker fuel market.
The bunker fuel market is moderately consolidated. Some of the key players in the market include Chevron Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Total SA, BP plc, and Petro China.
Key Highlights
Market Trends
LNG Vessels to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific to Dominate Market Growth
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Assumptions
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD billion, till 2025
4.3 Recent Trends and Developments
4.4 Government Policies and Regulations
4.5 Market Dynamics
4.5.1 Drivers
4.5.2 Restraints
4.6 Supply Chain Analysis
4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Fuel Type
5.1.1 High Sulfur Fuel Oil (HSFO)
5.1.2 Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (VLSFO)
5.1.3 Marine Diesel Oil (MDO)
5.1.4 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)
5.2 Vessel Type
5.2.1 Containers
5.2.2 Tankers
5.2.3 General Cargo
5.2.4 Bulk Carrier
5.2.5 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 ExxonMobil Corporation
6.3.2 Royal Dutch Shell plc
6.3.3 Gazpromneft Marine Bunker LLC
6.3.4 BP PLC
6.3.5 Lukoil-Bunker LLC
6.3.6 KPI Bridge Oil A/S
6.3.7 Chemoil Energy Limited
6.3.8 Bunker Holding A/S
6.3.9 Gac Bunker Fuels Ltd.
6.3.10 Bomin Bunker Oil Corp.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3hzno5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: