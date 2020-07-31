PERRYSBURG, Ohio, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) today announced it completed the sale of its Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) business unit to Visy Industries. Gross proceeds approximated AUD $947 million including a related sale-leaseback agreement which approximated AUD $214 million. Based on recent currency exchange rates, gross proceeds represented approximately USD $677 million. Approximately 95 percent of proceeds are being received at time of closing and the remaining balance will be paid within 12 months of closing without conditions precedent. Net proceeds will be principally used to reduce debt.

O-I ANZ is the largest manufacturer of glass bottles and containers in Australia and New Zealand and the business generated sales of approximately AUD $754 million and EBITDA of approximately AUD $124 million in 2019.

This divestiture substantially completes an in-depth strategic review of the company’s global business portfolio and operating structure.

About O-I Glass

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass and we’re proud to make more of it than any other glass bottle or jar producer in the world. We love that it’s beautiful, pure and completely recyclable. With global headquarters in Perrysburg, Ohio, we are the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. Working hand and hand with our customers, we give our passion and expertise to make their bottles iconic and help build their brands around the world. With more than 25,500 people at 72 plants in 20 countries, O-I has a global impact, achieving revenues of $6.7 billion in 2019. For more information, visit o-i.com.

