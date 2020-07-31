Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Menopausal Hot Flashes - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Menopausal Hot Flashes market accounted for $10.26 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $18.99 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.



Growing population of elderly women across the globe and technological advancement in the development of new drugs for the treatment are the major factors driving market growth. However, availability of generic medicines is restraining market growth.



Based on distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment is likely to have a huge demand as it is preferred by large number of consumers such as pharmaceutical stores, hospitals, drugs stores and clinics. Factors such as the growing female population and growth in the number of retail outlets in developing and emerging countries such as China and India will fuel the demand for women's health products.



By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing baby boomer population, the high health care expenditure and large number of prescriptions of hormonal as well as non-hormonal treatment products.



Some of the key players profiled in the Menopausal Hot Flashes Market include Allergan plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co Inc, Merck & Co Inc, Mylan N.V, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and TherapeuticsMD Inc.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Oral Liquid

5.3 Pill



6 Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market, By Treatment Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Alternative Treatment

6.2.1 Vitamin E

6.2.2 Herbal Medicines

6.2.3 Black Cohosh

6.3 Hormonal Treatment

6.3.1 Estrogen

6.3.1.1 Vivelle, Vivelle-Dot

6.3.1.2 Premarin

6.3.2 Estrogen-Progesterone Combination

6.3.2.1 Duavee

6.3.2.2 Prempro

6.3.3 Progesterone

6.3.3.1 Prometrium

6.4 Non-Hormonal Treatment

6.4.1 Clonidine

6.4.2 Gabapentin

6.4.3 Pregabalin

6.4.4 Brisdelle

6.4.5 Antidepressants

6.4.5.1 Desvenlafaxine

6.4.5.2 Fluoxetine

6.4.5.3 Paroxetine

6.4.5.4 Venlafaxine



7 Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market, By Pipeline Analysis

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Phase III Drugs

7.3 Phase I and II Drugs



8 Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market, By Distribution Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospital Pharmacies

8.3 Online Pharmacies

8.4 Retail Pharmacies



9 Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 51-55 Year Old Woman

9.3 46-50 Year Old Woman

9.4 40-45 Year Old Woman



10 Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Allergan plc

12.2 GlaxoSmithKline plc

12.3 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

12.4 Merck & Co Inc.

12.5 Mylan N.V.

12.6 Novartis AG

12.7 Novo Nordisk A/S

12.8 Pfizer Inc.

12.9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

12.10 TherapeuticsMD Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v50n5x

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900