The Global Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) market accounted for $33.79 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $59.37 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.



Some of the factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing demand for high-quality medical devices in life sciences applications across developing countries, growing consumption of goods in emerging countries and rising product safety and quality concerns across the globe. However, different standards and regulations across geographies are hampering the growth of the market.



Based on the sourcing type, the in-house segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as it is helpful to maintain higher visibility and a higher degree of control over processes and improves the delivery performance.



By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the strong support from the government to promote the development of aviation industry, increasing initiatives to maintain innovative research and increase professional networks and the increasing number of small and medium enterprises (SME) in the aerospace industry.



Some of the key players profiled in the Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market include Medistri SA, Applus+ Group, SGS, Mistras, Envigo, Inc., Intertek Group PLC, Gateway Analytical LLC, Eurofins Scientific, Element Materials Technology, DNV GL Group, Bureau Veritas Group and Avomeen Analytical Services.



