The Global Lyocell Fibers market accounted for $1,090.58 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $2,337.76 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.



Eco-friendly manufacture of lyocell fiber and improved command for the product in clothes manufacturing are the major factors propelling market growth. However, the high expenditure of developing lyocell fabrics compared to other eco fabric alternatives is hampering market growth.



Based on the product, the cross-linked fiber segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to its low fibrillation property such as Landfill, composting and incineration can be used to decompose the fiber. Cross-linked fibers can be used in many filter applications and gives a silkier texture than the staple fiber. The main applications of cross-linked fiber are in jersey fabric and knitwear. It has low fibrillation capacity, which makes it resistant to regeneration process, thus, making it unsuitable feedstock for the processes.



By geography, Asia-Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the increase in population and increase in urbanization in developing countries such as China and India. In addition, a rise in disposable income is pouring the spending power of people in these countries, which is boosting the lyocell fibers market. China is estimated to be the major consumer of lyocell fibers in the region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Lyocell Fibers Market include Acegreen Eco-Material Technology Co., Ltd., Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corp., Aditya Birla Group, Baoding Swan Fiber Co. Ltd., China Populus Textile Ltd., Chonbang Co., Ltd., Great Duksan Corp., Lenzing AG, Qingdao Textiles Group Fiber Technology Co., Ltd., Smartfiber AG, Weiqiao Textile Company Limited, Zhejiang Yaojiang Industrial Group Limited and Nien Foun Fiber.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Lyocell Fibers Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Filament Fibers

5.3 Staple Fibers

5.4 Cross-linked Fiber



6 Global Lyocell Fibers Market, By Fabric Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Non-Woven Fabric

6.3 Woven Fabric



7 Global Lyocell Fibers Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Apparel

7.2.1 Denims

7.2.2 Sportswear

7.2.3 Jackets

7.2.4 Suits

7.3 Home Textiles

7.3.1 Beddings

7.3.2 Carpets & Upholstery

7.3.3 Curtains

7.3.4 Towels

7.4 Footwear

7.5 Medical and Hygiene

7.6 Surgical Products

7.7 Automotive Filters

7.8 Baby Diapers

7.9 Electrical

7.10 Other Applications

7.10.1 Vehicle Carpeting

7.10.2 Cigarette Filters

7.10.3 Battery Separators

7.10.4 Conveyor Belts

7.10.5 Filtration Clothes

7.10.6 Industrial Nonwoven Fibers

7.10.7 Specialty Papers



8 Global Lyocell Fibers Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Acegreen Eco-Material Technology Co. Ltd.

10.2 Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corp.

10.3 Aditya Birla Group

10.4 Baoding Swan Fiber Co. Ltd.

10.5 China Populus Textile Ltd.

10.6 Chonbang Co. Ltd.

10.7 Great Duksan Corp.

10.8 Lenzing AG

10.9 Qingdao Textiles Group Fiber Technology Co. Ltd.

10.10 Smartfiber AG

10.11 Weiqiao Textile Company Limited

10.12 Zhejiang Yaojiang Industrial Group Limited

10.13 Nien Foun Fiber



