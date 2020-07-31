Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Leather - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Synthetic Leather market accounted for $30.49 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $63.02 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.



Some of the factors contributing to the growth of the market are increasing demand from the footwear industry and advantages over pure leather. However, the harmful effects of PU and PVC are hampering the growth of the market.



Based on the end-user, the automotive segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to its wide range of uses for various vehicles such as buses, cars, trucks, motorcycles and agricultural vehicles. The major application of synthetic leather in the automotive industry is for seat upholstery. It is also used in various other parts, such as steering wheel covers, door trims, knob & gear bot covers, sun visors & hoods and roof lining. Its high elasticity makes the seats comfortable and resistance to cold and hot temperatures. The demand for synthetic leather is also increasing in the automotive industry as its manufacturing does not involve animal killing.



By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the technological innovations in the synthetic leather industry and the presence of some of the major players in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing synthetic leather market, which is backed by the high demand for synthetic leather in the footwear, automotive and construction industries. The demand from major emerging countries such as China, India and South Korea also drives the synthetic leather market in the region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Synthetic Leather Market include Achilles USA, Inc., Alfatex Italia SRL, Asahi Kasei Corporation, FILWEL Co., Ltd., Fujian Polytech Technology Corp., Ltd., H.R.Polycoats Pvt. Ltd., Kuraray Co., Ltd., Mayur Uniquoters Limited, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, San Fang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Teijin Limited, Toray Industries, Inc. and Zhejiang Hexin Holdings Co., Ltd.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Synthetic Leather Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Polyurethane (PU) Based

5.2.1 Microfiber Leather

5.2.2 Ecological Function PU

5.2.3 Normal PU

5.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Based

5.4 Bio Based



6 Global Synthetic Leather Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Footwear

6.2.1 Sports Shoes

6.2.2 Formal Shoes & Boots

6.2.3 Sandals & Slippers

6.3 Furnishing

6.3.1 Chairs

6.3.2 Sofas

6.3.3 Bean Bags

6.4 Automotive

6.4.1 Seats

6.4.2 Steering Wheel Covers

6.4.3 Door Trim, Knob, & Gear Bot Covers

6.5 Clothing

6.5.1 Jackets

6.5.2 Belts

6.5.3 Tops, Pants

6.6 Accessories

6.6.1 Bags

6.6.2 Purses

6.6.3 Wallets

6.7 Electronics

6.7.1 Mobile Covers

6.7.2 Laptop Covers



7 Global Synthetic Leather Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.5 South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Achilles USA, Inc.

9.2 Alfatex Italia SRL

9.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation

9.4 FILWEL Co. Ltd.

9.5 Fujian Polytech Technology Corp. Ltd.

9.6 H.R.Polycoats Pvt. Ltd.

9.7 Kuraray Co. Ltd.

9.8 Mayur Uniquoters Limited

9.9 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

9.10 San Fang Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

9.11 Teijin Limited

9.12 Toray Industries, Inc.

9.13 Zhejiang Hexin Holdings Co. Ltd.



