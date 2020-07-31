Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investment Casting - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Investment Casting market accounted for $15.28 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $25.29 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling market growth include increasing penetration of investment casting in automotive industry for the development of advanced components, decentralized power generation, optimization of the casting process through simulations and rising trend of pipeline connectivity and movement of natural gas. However, need for high initial capital investment is restraining market growth.



By application, energy technology segment is expected to observe the significant growth during the forecast period. The segment comprises of energy solutions such as turbine blades, fuel nozzles, combustion hardware, seal hardware, air boxes and tabulation tubes. Increasing wind power capacity installations around the globe is likely to positively influence the demand for turbine blades, which in-turn is projected to influence the market.



On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the significant growing market for investment casting due to the growth of the automotive industry in the region and increasing demand for investment casting products such as turbine wheels, valve plates, vanes, wheel carriers, brackets and levers. The growing geriatric population in the region coupled with increasing expenditure on healthcare is projected to increase the use of investment casting and drive the growth of the regional market. China and India are automotive hubs with large number of automotive OEM's shifting their manufacturing facilities to these countries. This has influenced the demand for aluminium castings in these countries in the past couple of years.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Product Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Investment Casting Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Superalloys

5.3 Titanium

5.4 Alluminum

5.5 Steel

5.6 Other Materials

5.6.1 Brass

5.6.2 Glass



6 Global Investment Casting Market, By Distribution Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Distributor Sales

6.3 Direct Sales



7 Global Investment Casting Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automotive

7.3 Oil & Gas

7.4 Energy Technology

7.5 Transportation

7.6 Aerospace & Defense

7.7 Automation

7.8 Food & Beverage Processing

7.9 Packaging Industry

7.10 Medical

7.11 Mechanical Engineering

7.12 Industrial Gas Turbines

7.13 General Industrial Machinery

7.14 Agriculture

7.15 Construction



8 Global Investment Casting Market, By Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Tetraethyl Orthosilicate

8.3 Sodium Silicate Process

8.4 Silica Sol Process

8.5 Ceramic Mold



9 Global Investment Casting Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Milwaukee Precision Casting

11.2 Anhui Yingliu Electromechanical Co. Ltd.

11.3 RLM Industries

11.4 Dongying Giayoung

11.5 Arconic, Inc.

11.6 Investment & Precision Castings Ltd.

11.7 ZOLLERN GmbH & Co. KG.

11.8 ATI

11.9 Bharat Forge Ltd.

11.10 Amtek Group

11.11 CIREX

11.12 ABB

11.13 Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

11.14 Alcoa Corporation

11.15 Doncasters Group Ltd.

11.16 ThyssenKrupp AG

11.17 Impro Precision Industries Limited

11.18 Precision Castparts Corp.

11.19 MetalTek International

11.20 Aristo Cast Corporation



