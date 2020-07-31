Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Exhaust System - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Aircraft Exhaust System market accounted for $781.3 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,638.6 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.



Rising number of aircraft deliveries and increasing adoption of UAVS in military & commercial applications are the major factors propelling market growth. However, decrease in composite material prices is hampering market growth.



Based on the system, the engine exhaust system segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the increasing demand for latest aircraft deliveries across the globe as engine exhaust components happen to be one of the most intricate parts of an engine exhaust system and immensely contribute to the overall cost of an aircraft exhaust system.



By geography, Asia-Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the swell in modernization agendas in the Asia Pacific's aviation industry, which is likely to contribute to a high adoption of superior aircraft exhaust systems. These factors are expected to rise the growth in this region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Aircraft Exhaust System Market include Doncasters, Ducommun, Esterline Technologies, Exotic Metals, Franke Industrie, GKN Aerospace, Hellenic Aerospace Industry, Industria De Turbo Propulsores, Magellan Aerospace, Nexcelle, Nordam, Orbital ATK, Senior Aerospace, Sky Dynamics Corporation and Triumph Group.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Aircraft Exhaust System Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Turbochargers

5.3 Exhaust Nozzle

5.4 APU Exhaust Liner

5.5 APU Exhaust Tube

5.6 Exhaust Cone

5.7 Exhaust Pipe



6 Global Aircraft Exhaust System Market, By System

6.1 Introduction

6.2 APU Exhaust System

6.3 Piston Engine

6.3.1 Short Stack System

6.3.2 Collector System

6.4 Engine Exhaust System

6.4.1 Turbofan

6.4.2 Reciprocating (Piston-Based)

6.4.3 Turboprop

6.4.4 Turboshaft



7 Global Aircraft Exhaust System Market, By Aircraft Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Narrow Body

7.3 Regional Transport Aircraft

7.4 Very Large Body

7.5 Wide Body



8 Global Aircraft Exhaust System Market, By Aviation Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Business Aviation

8.3 Commercial Aviation

8.4 General Aviation

8.5 Military Aviation



9 Global Aircraft Exhaust System Market, By Operating Mechanism

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hydraulic

9.3 Manual



10 Global Aircraft Exhaust System Market, By Sales Channel

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

10.3 Maintenance, Repair, and Operations



11 Global Aircraft Exhaust System Market, By Fit

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Line Fit

11.3 Retrofit



12 Global Aircraft Exhaust System Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Doncasters

14.2 Ducommun

14.3 Esterline Technologies

14.4 Exotic Metals

14.5 Franke Industrie

14.6 GKN Aerospace

14.7 Hellenic Aerospace Industry

14.8 Industria De Turbo Propulsores

14.9 Magellan Aerospace

14.10 Nexcelle

14.11 Nordam

14.12 Orbital ATK

14.13 Senior Aerospace

14.14 Sky Dynamics Corporation

14.15 Triumph Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/frr7ig

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900