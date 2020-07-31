HOUSTON, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) announced Terrata Homes is now selling brand-new homes on half-acre lots in a newly released section of Magnolia Reserve . Located just north of The Woodlands in Magnolia, this is one of Montgomery county’s most desired luxury home communities.



“We have experienced a huge demand for our homes in the newest section of Magnolia Reserve,” says Brian Batten, Division President. “If you’ve been searching for a luxury home on a spacious lot with wooded views and privacy, now is the time to schedule an appointment and experience the rustic charm of Magnolia Reserve.”



Terrata Homes is offering a collection of one and two-story single-family homes. These seven luxurious floor plans range in size from 2,603 square feet to 4,096 square feet. With up to four bedrooms, three full baths and two half baths, these new homes are designed with the needs of the customer in mind. Open floor plans, centrally located family rooms, private master suites, spacious walk-in closets, game rooms, private offices, formal dining rooms, outdoor living spaces with kitchens and professionally landscaped front yards are just a sampling of the highly sought-after design characteristics found at Magnolia Reserve. In addition, every new home is equipped with today’s most popular upgrades. This luxuriously curated upgrade package showcases features such as stainless steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, sprawling granite countertops, an undermount kitchen sink, 42” upper cabinets with crown molding, designer light fixtures, blinds throughout, covered outdoor kitchens and an enhanced landscaping package.



Located in one of the most esteemed and rapidly growing areas north of Houston, Magnolia Reserve provides easy access to major employers, a variety of recreational opportunities, extensive shopping and dining destinations and the excellent educational opportunities of The Woodlands, Conroe and Tomball. Additionally, this picturesque community is home to a variety of onsite amenities including two dog parks, a unique, rustic-themed children’s playground, expansive party pavilion, barbecue grills and serene views of the rolling terrain.

Pricing for these new homes starts from the $380s. Interested buyers are encouraged to call (888) 864-1370 ext 737 to schedule a tour.

About Terrata Homes

Built on a foundation of homebuilding excellence, Terrata Homes is a member of the LGI Homes family of brands, an award-winning company recognized as one of the fastest growing homebuilders in the nation. At Terrata Homes, you will find innovative designs, luxury features, meticulous attention-to-detail, excellent customer service, quality craftsmanship and an unparalleled homebuying experience.



Visit Terrata Homes and discover a variety of floor plan options highlighting timeless designs and unmatched value, all ready for immediate move-in. For more information about Terrata Homes please visit www.TerrataHomes.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ece15ead-6198-475d-af19-ba1ce0b744b2



