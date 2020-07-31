NEW YORK, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2020.
During the second quarter of 2020, we experienced a partial recovery of our AUM which was adversely impacted by severe market declines arising from the COVID-19 pandemic toward the end of the prior quarter. This recovery was driven principally by market appreciation, resulting in a 14.6% increase of our ending AUM. Our business continues to operate remotely without disruption.
$23.0 million of non-cash charges, including (i) a loss on revaluation of deferred consideration of ($23.4) million (ii) a loss on extinguishment of debt of ($2.4) million and (iii) a release of a deferred tax valuation allowance of $2.8 million.
($13.3) million net loss ($8.51 million net income, as adjusted), see “Non-GAAP Financial Measurements” for additional information.
$57.6 billion of ending AUM, an increase of 14.6% resulting primarily from market appreciation.
$126 million of net inflows ($928 million of net inflows excluding HEDJ/DXJ), driven by inflows into our commodity and leveraged and inverse products, partly offset by outflows from our international developed market equity and U.S. equity products.
0.41% average global advisory fee, a decrease of 0.1 basis point due to AUM mix shift.
$58.1 million of operating revenues, a decrease of 9.0% primarily due to lower average AUM and a lower average global advisory fee.
75.1% gross margin1, a 2.2 point decrease primarily due to lower revenues.
20.3% operating income margin (20.4%1 as adjusted), a 4.2 point decrease (4.7 point decrease, as adjusted1) primarily due to lower revenues, partly offset by reduced discretionary spending as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
$150.0 million issuance of convertible senior notes due 2023, coupled with the repayment of $174.0 million of debt previously outstanding and termination of our revolver, collectively referred to in this press release as the “former Credit Facility.”
$24.9 million repurchase of 6.7 million shares of our common stock, principally in connection with the issuance of the convertible notes.
$0.03 quarterly dividend declared, payable on August 26, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2020.
Update from Jonathan Steinberg, WisdomTree CEO
“During the second quarter, assets under management rebounded, resulting in revenue tailwinds as we entered the second half of the year. The global WisdomTree team has remained focused on what we can control, and demonstrated strong execution in the quarter, including navigating unprecedented volatility in energy markets, generating record client engagement and producing strong U.S.-listed product gross sales and record Europe-listed product net flows.
“We’ve realized significant cost efficiencies in the current environment, some of which should prove sustainable in the future. We also successfully refinanced our debt, repurchased 6.7 million shares and improved our financial flexibility. Despite the uncertain environment, we are seeing momentum in important lead indicators, and we are well positioned for growth with the right team and strategy in place.”
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
2020
|Mar. 31,
2020
|Dec. 31,
2019
|Sept. 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|Consolidated Operating Highlights ($, in billions):
|AUM
|$
|57.6
|$
|50.3
|$
|63.6
|$
|60.0
|$
|60.4
|Net inflows/(outflows)
|$
|0.1
|$
|(0.5
|)
|$
|0.4
|$
|(0.7
|)
|$
|0.3
|Average AUM
|$
|55.7
|$
|59.8
|$
|61.9
|$
|60.3
|$
|58.6
|Average advisory fee
|0.41
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.45
|%
|Consolidated Financial Highlights ($, in millions, except per share amounts):
|Operating revenues
|$
|58.1
|$
|63.9
|$
|68.9
|$
|67.7
|$
|66.3
|Net (loss)/income
|$
|(13.3
|)
|$
|(8.6
|)
|$
|(25.9
|)
|$
|4.2
|$
|2.5
|Diluted (loss)/earnings per share
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.01
|Operating income margin
|20.3
|%
|24.5
|%
|21.5
|%
|23.8
|%
|18.0
|%
|As Adjusted (Non-GAAP1):
|Gross Margin
|75.1
|%
|77.3
|%
|77.3
|%
|77.7
|%
|76.5
|%
|Net income, as adjusted
|$
|8.5
|$
|11.2
|$
|10.1
|$
|10.6
|$
|7.8
|Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.05
|Operating income margin, as adjusted
|20.4
|%
|25.1
|%
|22.0
|%
|24.1
|%
|20.2
|%
RECENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS
Company News
WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
2020
|Mar. 31,
2020
|Dec. 31,
2019
|Sept. 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|June 30,
2020
|June 30,
2019
|Operating Revenues:
|Advisory fees
|$
|57,208
|$
|62,950
|$
|68,179
|$
|67,006
|$
|65,627
|$
|120,158
|$
|130,467
|Other income
|918
|924
|728
|712
|666
|1,842
|1,311
|Total revenues
|58,126
|63,874
|68,907
|67,718
|66,293
|122,000
|131,778
|Operating Expenses:
|Compensation and benefits
|17,455
|17,295
|19,280
|18,880
|21,300
|34,750
|42,601
|Fund management and administration
|14,461
|14,485
|15,650
|15,110
|15,576
|28,946
|30,742
|Marketing and advertising
|1,949
|2,468
|3,551
|3,022
|2,910
|4,417
|5,590
|Sales and business development
|2,181
|3,417
|5,329
|4,354
|4,171
|5,598
|8,593
|Contractual gold payments
|4,063
|3,760
|3,516
|3,502
|3,110
|7,823
|6,208
|Professional and consulting fees
|1,357
|1,273
|1,604
|1,259
|1,296
|2,630
|2,778
|Occupancy, communications and equipment
|1,643
|1,551
|1,587
|1,549
|1,548
|3,194
|3,166
|Depreciation and
amortization
|251
|256
|253
|259
|264
|507
|533
|Third-party distribution fees
|1,340
|1,355
|1,146
|1,503
|1,919
|2,695
|4,319
|Acquisition and disposition- related costs
|33
|383
|366
|190
|33
|416
|346
|Other
|1,596
|1,997
|1,816
|1,959
|2,255
|3,593
|4,308
|Total operating expenses
|46,329
|48,240
|54,098
|51,587
|54,382
|94,569
|109,184
|Operating income
|11,797
|15,634
|14,809
|16,131
|11,911
|27,431
|22,594
|Other Income/(Expenses):
|Interest expense
|(2,044
|)
|(2,419
|)
|(2,606
|)
|(2,832
|)
|(2,910
|)
|(4,463
|)
|(5,802
|)
|(Loss)/gain on revaluation of deferred consideration – gold payments
|(23,358
|)
|(2,208
|)
|(5,354
|)
|(6,306
|)
|(4,037
|)
|(25,566
|)
|367
|Interest income
|119
|163
|936
|799
|818
|282
|1,597
|Impairments
|—
|(19,672
|)
|(30,138
|)
|—
|—
|(19,672
|)
|(572
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|(2,387
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(2,387
|)
|—
|Other gains and losses, net
|1,819
|(2,507
|)
|(2
|)
|843
|284
|(688
|)
|(4,343
|)
|(Loss)/income before income taxes
|(14,054
|)
|(11,009
|)
|(22,355
|)
|8,635
|6,066
|(25,063
|)
|13,841
|Income tax (benefit)/expense
|(804
|)
|(2,371
|)
|3,525
|4,483
|3,587
|(3,175
|)
|2,538
|Net (loss)/income
|$
|(13,250
|)
|$
|(8,638
|)
|$
|(25,880
|)
|$
|4,152
|$
|2,479
|$
|(21,888
|)
|$
|11,303
|(Loss)/earnings per share – basic
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|0.02
|2
|$
|0.01
|2
|$
|(0.15
|)2
|$
|0.07
|(Loss)/earnings per share – diluted
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.15
|)2
|$
|0.07
|Weighted average common shares – basic
|151,623
|152,519
|151,948
|151,897
|151,818
|152,071
|151,722
|Weighted average common shares – diluted
|151,623
|152,519
|151,948
|167,163
|167,249
|152,071
|166,855
|As Adjusted (Non-GAAP1)
|Compensation and benefits
|$
|17,455
|$
|17,295
|$
|19,280
|$
|18,880
|$
|19,825
|Total expenses
|$
|46,296
|$
|47,857
|$
|53,732
|$
|51,397
|$
|52,874
|Operating income
|$
|11,830
|$
|16,017
|$
|15,175
|$
|16,321
|$
|13,419
|Income before income taxes
|$
|10,911
|$
|14,358
|$
|13,503
|$
|15,131
|$
|11,611
|Income tax expense
|$
|2,417
|$
|3,134
|$
|3,396
|$
|4,489
|$
|3,798
|Net income
|$
|8,494
|$
|11,224
|$
|10,107
|$
|10,642
|$
|7,813
|Earnings per share – diluted
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.05
QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS
Operating Revenues
Operating Expenses
Other Income/(Expenses)
Income Taxes
SIX MONTH HIGHLIGHTS
CONFERENCE CALL
WisdomTree will discuss its results and operational highlights during a conference call on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call-in number will be (877) 303-7209. Anyone outside the U.S. or Canada should call (970) 315-0420. The slides used during the presentation will be available at http://ir.wisdomtree.com. For those unable to join the conference call at the scheduled time, an audio replay will be available on http://ir.wisdomtree.com.
ABOUT WISDOMTREE
WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $61.5 billion in assets under management globally.
WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.
|1
|See “Non-GAAP Financial Measurements.”
|2
|(Loss)/earnings per share (“EPS”) is calculated pursuant to the two-class method as it results in a lower EPS amount as compared to the treasury stock method.
WisdomTree Investments, Inc.
Key Operating Statistics (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
2020
|Mar. 31,
2020
|Dec. 31,
2019
|Sept. 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|GLOBAL ETPs ($ in millions)
|Beginning of period assets
|$
|50,323
|$
|63,615
|$
|59,981
|$
|60,389
|$
|59,112
|Assets sold
|—
|(778
|)
|—
|—
|—
|Inflows/(outflows)
|126
|(536
|)
|390
|(698
|)
|343
|Market appreciation/(depreciation)
|7,494
|(11,958
|)
|3,247
|471
|934
|Fund closures
|(296
|)
|(20
|)
|(3
|)
|(181
|)
|—
|End of period assets
|$
|57,647
|$
|50,323
|$
|63,615
|$
|59,981
|$
|60,389
|Average assets during the period
|$
|55,689
|$
|59,819
|$
|61,858
|$
|60,306
|$
|58,575
|Average advisory fee during the period
|0.41
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.45
|%
|Revenue days
|91
|91
|92
|92
|91
|Number of ETFs – end of the period
|311
|331
|349
|348
|536
|U.S. LISTED ETFs ($ in millions)
|Beginning of period assets
|$
|28,893
|$
|40,600
|$
|37,592
|$
|39,220
|$
|39,366
|Inflows/(outflows)
|(1,474
|)
|(1,273
|)
|563
|(1,198
|)
|(166
|)
|Market appreciation/(depreciation)
|4,039
|(10,424
|)
|2,448
|(430
|)
|20
|Fund closures
|(114
|)
|(10
|)
|(3
|)
|—
|—
|End of period assets
|$
|31,344
|$
|28,893
|$
|40,600
|$
|37,592
|$
|39,220
|Average assets during the period
|$
|30,607
|$
|36,936
|$
|39,094
|$
|37,857
|$
|38,945
|Average advisory fee during the period
|0.41
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.44
|%
|Number of ETFs – end of the period
|67
|77
|80
|80
|79
|INTERNATIONAL LISTED ETPs ($ in millions)
|Beginning of period assets
|$
|21,430
|$
|23,015
|$
|22,389
|$
|21,169
|$
|19,746
|Assets sold
|—
|(778
|)
|—
|—
|—
|Inflows/(outflows)
|1,600
|737
|(173
|)
|500
|509
|Market appreciation/(depreciation)
|3,455
|(1,534
|)
|799
|901
|914
|Fund closures
|(182
|)
|(10
|)
|—
|(181
|)
|—
|End of period assets
|$
|26,303
|$
|21,430
|$
|23,015
|$
|22,389
|$
|21,169
|Average assets during the period
|$
|25,082
|$
|22,883
|$
|22,764
|$
|22,449
|$
|19,630
|Average advisory fee during the period
|0.41
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.46
|%
|Number of ETPs – end of the period
|244
|254
|269
|268
|457
|PRODUCT CATEGORIES ($ in millions)
|Commodity & Currency
|Beginning of period assets
|$
|19,823
|$
|20,074
|$
|19,713
|$
|18,204
|$
|16,689
|Inflows/(outflows)
|1,316
|592
|(244
|)
|511
|611
|Market appreciation/(depreciation)
|3,121
|(843
|)
|605
|998
|904
|End of period assets
|$
|24,260
|$
|19,823
|$
|20,074
|$
|19,713
|$
|18,204
|Average assets during the period
|$
|23,037
|$
|20,407
|$
|19,892
|$
|19,558
|$
|16,643
|U.S. Equity
|Beginning of period assets
|$
|12,159
|$
|17,746
|$
|16,296
|$
|15,903
|$
|15,759
|Inflows/(outflows)
|(242
|)
|(285
|)
|458
|241
|108
|Market appreciation/(depreciation)
|2,090
|(5,302
|)
|992
|152
|36
|End of period assets
|$
|14,007
|$
|12,159
|$
|17,746
|$
|16,296
|$
|15,903
|Average assets during the period
|$
|13,312
|$
|16,022
|$
|16,983
|$
|15,885
|$
|15,690
|International Developed Market Equity
|Beginning of period assets
|$
|8,653
|$
|13,043
|$
|12,200
|$
|13,346
|$
|14,092
|Inflows/(outflows)
|(964
|)
|(1,100
|)
|(139
|)
|(1,011
|)
|(736
|)
|Market appreciation/(depreciation)
|1,158
|(3,290
|)
|982
|(135
|)
|(10
|)
|End of period assets
|$
|8,847
|$
|8,653
|$
|13,043
|$
|12,200
|$
|13,346
|Average assets during the period
|$
|8,783
|$
|11,474
|$
|12,640
|$
|12,409
|$
|13,628
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
2020
|Mar. 31,
2020
|Dec. 31,
2019
|Sept. 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|Emerging Market Equity
|Beginning of period assets
|$
|4,610
|$
|6,417
|$
|5,713
|$
|5,981
|$
|5,644
|Inflows/(outflows)
|(21
|)
|65
|198
|176
|344
|Market appreciation/(depreciation)
|840
|(1,872
|)
|506
|(444
|)
|(7
|)
|End of period assets
|$
|5,429
|$
|4,610
|$
|6,417
|$
|5,713
|$
|5,981
|Average assets during the period
|$
|5,143
|$
|5,933
|$
|6,008
|$
|5,743
|$
|5,691
|Fixed Income
|Beginning of period assets
|$
|3,527
|$
|3,585
|$
|3,337
|$
|3,946
|$
|3,692
|Inflows/(outflows)
|(53
|)
|21
|218
|(594
|)
|235
|Market appreciation/(depreciation)
|56
|(79
|)
|30
|(15
|)
|19
|End of period assets
|$
|3,530
|$
|3,527
|$
|3,585
|$
|3,337
|$
|3,946
|Average assets during the period
|$
|3,523
|$
|3,653
|$
|3,540
|$
|3,731
|$
|3,796
|Leveraged & Inverse
|Beginning of period assets
|$
|883
|$
|995
|$
|1,002
|$
|989
|$
|1,060
|Inflows/(outflows)
|312
|12
|(22
|)
|11
|(55
|)
|Market appreciation/(depreciation)
|153
|(124
|)
|15
|2
|(16
|)
|End of period assets
|$
|1,348
|$
|883
|$
|995
|$
|1,002
|$
|989
|Average assets during the period
|$
|1,162
|$
|1,009
|$
|1,033
|$
|1,020
|$
|1,042
|Alternatives
|Beginning of period assets
|$
|244
|$
|359
|$
|419
|$
|434
|$
|515
|Inflows/(outflows)
|(29
|)
|(66
|)
|(61
|)
|(17
|)
|(80
|)
|Market appreciation/(depreciation)
|11
|(49
|)
|1
|2
|(1
|)
|End of period assets
|$
|226
|$
|244
|$
|359
|$
|419
|$
|434
|Average assets during the period
|$
|227
|$
|328
|$
|399
|$
|429
|$
|476
|Closed ETPs
|Beginning of period assets
|$
|424
|$
|1,396
|$
|1,301
|$
|1,586
|$
|1,661
|Assets sold
|—
|(778
|)
|—
|—
|—
|Inflows/(outflows)
|(193
|)
|225
|(18
|)
|(15
|)
|(84
|)
|Market appreciation/(depreciation)
|65
|(399
|)
|116
|(89
|)
|9
|Fund closures
|(296
|)
|(20
|)
|(3
|)
|(181
|)
|—
|End of period assets
|$
|—
|$
|424
|$
|1,396
|$
|1,301
|$
|1,586
|Average assets during the period
|$
|502
|$
|993
|$
|1,363
|$
|1,531
|$
|1,609
|Headcount
|214
|210
|208
|212
|214
Note: Previously issued statistics may be restated due to fund closures and trade adjustments
Source: WisdomTree
WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|June 30,
2020
|Dec. 31,
2019
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|50,255
|$
|74,972
|Securities owned, at fair value
|13,110
|17,319
|Accounts receivable
|24,372
|26,838
|Prepaid expenses
|5,621
|3,724
|Other current assets
|1,414
|207
|Total current assets
|94,772
|123,060
|Fixed assets, net
|7,835
|8,127
|Notes receivable
|—
|28,172
|Securities held-to-maturity
|581
|16,863
|Deferred tax assets, net
|5,540
|7,398
|Investments
|11,192
|11,192
|Right of use assets – operating leases
|17,230
|18,161
|Goodwill
|85,856
|85,856
|Intangible assets
|601,247
|603,294
|Other noncurrent assets
|184
|983
|Total assets
|$
|824,437
|$
|903,106
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|LIABILITIES
|Current liabilities:
|Fund management and administration payable
|$
|23,240
|$
|22,021
|Compensation and benefits payable
|7,629
|26,501
|Deferred consideration – gold payments
|16,364
|13,953
|Securities sold, but not yet purchased, at fair value
|—
|582
|Operating lease liabilities
|3,293
|3,682
|Income taxes payable
|2,277
|3,372
|Accounts payable and other liabilities
|9,376
|8,930
|Total current liabilities
|62,179
|79,041
|Convertible notes
|141,479
|—
|Debt
|—
|175,956
|Deferred consideration – gold payments
|182,420
|159,071
|Operating lease liabilities
|18,258
|19,057
|Total liabilities
|404,336
|433,125
|Preferred stock – Series A Non-Voting Convertible, par value $0.01;
14.750 shares authorized, issued and outstanding
|132,569
|132,569
|STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Common stock, par value $0.01; 250,000 shares authorized:
|Issued and outstanding: 149,796 and 155,264 at June 30, 2020
and December 31, 2019, respectively
|1,498
|1,553
|Additional paid-in capital
|325,406
|352,658
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|260
|945
|Accumulated deficit
|(39,632
|)
|(17,744
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|287,532
|337,412
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|824,437
|$
|903,106
WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
2020
|June 30,
2019
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net (loss)/income
|$
|(21,888
|)
|$
|11,303
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss)/income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Advisory fees received in gold and other precious metals
|(29,135
|)
|(22,872
|)
|Loss/(gain) on revaluation of deferred consideration – gold payments
|25,566
|(367
|)
|Impairments
|19,672
|572
|Contractual gold payments
|7,823
|6,208
|Stock-based compensation
|6,159
|6,207
|Gain on sale –Canadian ETF business
|(2,877
|)
|—
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|2,387
|—
|Amortization of right of use asset
|1,588
|1,590
|Amortization of issuance costs - former Credit Facility
|1,328
|1,430
|Deferred income taxes
|832
|2,443
|Depreciation and amortization
|507
|533
|Amortization of issuance costs - convertible notes
|115
|—
|Paid-in-kind interest income
|—
|(1,223
|)
|Other
|(83
|)
|5
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Securities owned, at fair value
|4,209
|(222
|)
|Accounts receivable
|4,461
|1,833
|Income taxes payable
|(1,046
|)
|(44
|)
|Prepaid expenses
|(2,016
|)
|(1,746
|)
|Gold and other precious metals
|20,882
|16,318
|Other assets
|(702
|)
|(552
|)
|Fund management and administration payable
|1,677
|1,231
|Compensation and benefits payable
|(18,431
|)
|(3,938
|)
|Securities sold, but not yet purchased, at fair value
|(582
|)
|(1,155
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(1,845
|)
|(1,760
|)
|Accounts payable and other liabilities
|781
|(435
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|19,382
|15,359
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of fixed assets
|(224
|)
|(15
|)
|Funding of notes receivable
|—
|(1,540
|)
|Proceeds from held-to-maturity securities maturing or called prior to maturity
|16,365
|39
|Proceeds from the sale of our financial interests in AdvisorEngine
|8,155
|—
|Proceeds from sale of Canadian ETF business, net
|2,774
|—
|Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities
|27,070
|(1,516
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Repayment of debt
|(179,000
|)
|—
|Shares repurchased
|(26,444
|)
|(2,107
|)
|Dividends paid
|(10,270
|)
|(10,191
|)
|Convertible notes issuance costs
|(4,611
|)
|—
|Proceeds from the issuance of convertible notes
|150,000
|—
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|240
|14
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(70,085
|)
|(12,284
|)
|(Decrease)/increase in cash flows due to changes in foreign exchange rate
|(1,084
|)
|268
|(Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(24,717
|)
|1,827
|Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of year
|74,972
|77,784
|Cash and cash equivalents – year
|$
|50,255
|$
|79,611
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Cash paid for taxes
|$
|2,200
|$
|4,403
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|3,390
|$
|4,559
Non-GAAP Financial Measurements
In an effort to provide additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, we also disclose certain non-GAAP information which we believe provides useful and meaningful information. Our management reviews these non-GAAP financial measurements when evaluating our financial performance and results of operations; therefore, we believe it is useful to provide information with respect to these non-GAAP measurements so as to share this perspective of management. Non-GAAP measurements do not have any standardized meaning, do not replace nor are superior to GAAP financial measurements and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measurements should be considered in the context with our GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial measurements contained in this release include:
WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (CONSOLIDATED)
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share:
|June 30,
2020
|Mar. 31,
2020
|Dec. 31,
2019
|Sept. 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
Net (loss)/income, as reported
|$
|(13,250
|)
|$
|(8,638
|)
|$
|(25,880
|)
|$
|4,152
|$
|2,479
|Add back: Loss on revaluation of deferred consideration
|23,358
|2,208
|5,354
|6,306
|4,037
|Add back: Loss on extinguishment of debt, net of income taxes
|1,910
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Deduct: Release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance recognized on interest carryforwards arising from debt previously outstanding in the United Kingdom
|(2,842
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Add back: Interest expense from the amortization of discount arising from the bifurcation of the conversion option embedded in the convertible notes, net of income taxes
|42
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Deduct: Gain arising from an adjustment to the estimated fair value of consideration received from the exit of investment in AdvisorEngine.
|(868
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Add back: Impairments, net of income taxes
|—
|19,672
|30,138
|—
|—
|Deduct: Gain recognized upon sale of Canadian ETF business
|—
|(2,877
|)
|—
|—
|—
|Add back: Severance expense, net of income taxes
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1,194
|Add back: Tax shortfalls upon vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards
|119
|501
|142
|30
|76
|Add back: Acquisition and disposition-related costs, net of income taxes
|25
|358
|353
|154
|27
|Adjusted net income
|$
|8,494
|$
|11,224
|$
|10,107
|$
|10,642
|$
|7,813
|Weighted average common shares - diluted
|166,634
|167,561
|167,203
|167,163
|167,249
|Adjusted earnings per share - diluted
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.05
|Three Months Ended
|Gross Margin and Gross Margin Percentage:
|June 30,
2020
|Mar. 31,
2020
|Dec. 31,
2019
|Sept. 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
Operating revenues
|$
|58,126
|$
|63,874
|$
|68,907
|$
|67,718
|$
|66,293
|Less: Fund management and administration
|(14,461
|)
|(14,485
|)
|(15,650
|)
|(15,110
|)
|(15,576
|)
|Gross margin
|$
|43,665
|$
|49,389
|$
|53,257
|$
|52,608
|$
|50,717
|Gross margin percentage
|75.1
|%
|77.3
|%
|77.3
|%
|77.7
|%
|76.5
|%
|Three Months Ended
|Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating
Income Margin:
|June 30,
2020
|Mar. 31,
2020
|Dec. 31,
2019
|Sept. 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|
Operating revenues
|$
|58,126
|$
|63,874
|$
|68,907
|$
|67,718
|$
|66,293
|Operating income
|$
|11,797
|$
|15,634
|$
|14,809
|$
|16,131
|$
|11,911
|Add back: Severance expense, before income taxes
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1,475
|Add back: Acquisition and disposition-related costs, before
income taxes
|33
|383
|366
|190
|33
|Adjusted operating income
|$
|11,830
|$
|16,017
|$
|15,175
|$
|16,321
|$
|13,419
|Adjusted operating income margin
|20.4
|%
|25.1
|%
|22.0
|%
|24.1
|%
|20.2
|%
|Three Months Ended
|Adjusted Compensation Expense:
|June 30,
2020
|Mar. 31,
2020
|Dec. 31,
2019
|Sept. 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
Compensation expense
|$
|17,455
|$
|17,295
|$
|19,280
|$
|18,880
|$
|21,300
|Deduct: Severance expense, before income taxes
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(1,475
|)
|Adjusted compensation expense
|$
|17,455
|$
|17,295
|$
|19,280
|$
|18,880
|$
|19,825
|Three Months Ended
|Adjusted Total Operating Expenses:
|June 30,
2020
|Mar. 31,
2020
|Dec. 31,
2019
|Sept. 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
Total operating expenses
|$
|46,329
|$
|48,240
|$
|54,098
|$
|51,587
|$
|54,382
|Deduct: Severance expense, before income taxes
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(1,475
|)
|Deduct: Acquisition and disposition-related costs, before
income taxes
|(33
|)
|(383
|)
|(366
|)
|(190
|)
|(33
|)
|Adjusted total operating expenses
|$
|46,296
|$
|47,857
|$
|53,732
|$
|51,397
|$
|52,874
|Three Months Ended
|Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes:
|June 30,
2020
|Mar. 31,
2020
|Dec. 31,
2019
|Sept. 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
(Loss)/income before income taxes
|$
|(14,054
|)
|$
|(11,009
|)
|$
|(22,355
|)
|$
|8,635
|$
|6,066
|Add back: Loss on revaluation of deferred consideration
|23,358
|2,208
|5,354
|6,306
|4,037
|Add back: Loss on extinguishment of debt
|2,387
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Add back: Interest expense from the amortization of discount
arising from the bifurcation of the conversion option
embedded in the convertible notes, before income taxes
|55
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Deduct: Gain arising from an adjustment to the estimated fair
value of consideration received from the exit of investment in
AdvisorEngine
|(868
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Add back: Impairments, before income taxes
|—
|19,672
|30,138
|—
|—
|Add back: Loss recognized upon reduction of a tax-related
indemnification asset
|—
|5,981
|—
|—
|—
|Deduct: Gain recognized upon sale of Canadian ETF business
|—
|(2,877
|)
|—
|—
|—
|Add back: Acquisition and disposition-related costs,
before income taxes
|33
|383
|366
|190
|33
|Add back: Severance expense, before income taxes
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1,475
|Adjusted income before income taxes
|$
|10,911
|$
|14,358
|$
|13,503
|$
|15,131
|$
|11,611
|Three Months Ended
|Adjusted Income Tax Expense and Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate:
|June 30,
2020
|Mar. 31,
2020
|Dec. 31,
2019
|Sept. 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
Adjusted income before income taxes (above)
|$
|10,911
|$
|14,358
|$
|13,503
|$
|15,131
|$
|11,611
|Income tax (benefit)/expense
|$
|(804
|)
|$
|(2,371
|)
|$
|3,525
|$
|4,483
|$
|3,587
|Add back: Tax benefit arising from loss on extinguishment of
debt
|477
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Add back: Release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance
recognized on interest carryforwards arising from debt
previously outstanding in the United Kingdom
|2,842
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Add back: Tax benefit arising from the amortization of
discount associated with the bifurcation of the conversion
option embedded in the convertible notes
|13
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Add back: Tax benefit arising from reduction of a tax-related
indemnification asset
|—
|5,981
|—
|—
|—
|Deduct: Tax shortfalls upon vesting and exercise of stock-
based compensation awards
|(119
|)
|(501
|)
|(142
|)
|(30
|)
|(76
|)
|Add back: Tax benefit arising from acquisition and
disposition-related costs
|8
|25
|13
|36
|6
|Add back: Tax benefit arising from severance expense
|—
|—
|—
|—
|281
|Adjusted income tax expense
|$
|2,417
|$
|3,134
|$
|3,396
|$
|4,489
|$
|3,798
|Adjusted effective income tax rate
|22.2
|%
|21.8
|%
|25.1
|%
|29.7
|%
|32.7
|%
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could materially affect results. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the risks described below. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties occur, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual events or results may vary significantly from those implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance. You should read this press release completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.
In particular, forward-looking statements in this press release may include statements about
Our business is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including without limitation:
Other factors, such as general economic conditions, including currency exchange rate fluctuations, also may have an effect on the results of our operations. For a more complete description of the risks noted above and other risks that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, see “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. Therefore, these forward-looking statements do not represent our views as of any date other than the date of this press release.
