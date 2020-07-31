Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alternative Fuel Vehicle - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle market accounted for $392.92 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,244.4 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.



Shifting consumer preference towards alternative fuel vehicles and rapid decrease in oil reserves and development of efficient alternative fuel are the major factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the high initial cost of alternative fuel production is hampering the growth of the market.



Based on the fuel type, the electric segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the performance and distinct advantages. The electricity-based vehicle provides an attractive prospect by offering easily chargeable and noiseless urban transportation. It comes in three types as all-electric, hybrid electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Due to the increase in popularity of electric-based cars, registrations of electrically chargeable vehicles showed double-digit gains and this factor drives the growth of alternative fuel vehicle market. The increasing availability of electric vehicles and recharging points in public or private outlets is further expected to drive the growth of the alternative fuel vehicle market.



By geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the outlined new plans to support the sales and use of alternative-fuel vehicles including cars and trucks that run on hydrogen and natural gas by the US government. They have increased the current tax credit for advanced technology vehicles to a maximum. The credit would also be broadened so that it applies to more different types of vehicles instead of just plug-in cars and this factor is majorly driving the growth of alternative fuel vehicle market in North America.



Some of the key players profiled in the Alternative Fuel Vehicle Market include Ford Motor Company, Jaguar Land Rover Limited, Toyota Motor Corporation, Hyundai Motor Company, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Shell International B.V., BMW Group, Tesla Motors, Mitsubishi Motors, EI DuPont, Audi AG, Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG., General Motors, Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd., Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, BYD Auto, Renault and Yutong.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Two Wheelers

5.3 Passenger Cars

5.4 Commercial Vehicles

5.4.1 Light Commercial Vehicle

5.4.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

5.5 Luxury Vehicles



6 Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle Market, By Fuel Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Gaseous Fuels

6.3 Electric

6.4 Bio-Fuels

6.5 Liquid Nitrogen

6.6 Bio-Diesel

6.7 Ethanol

6.8 Methanol

6.9 Natural Gas

6.10 Liquefied Petroleum Gas

6.11 Biomass

6.12 Propane

6.13 Hydrogen

6.14 Non-Fossil Methane

6.15 Non-Fossil Natural Gas



7 Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Transportation

7.3 Chemical

7.4 Agricultural

7.5 Industrial



8 Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Government Vehicles

8.3 Private Fleets

8.4 Domestic User's Vehicle



9 Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Ford Motor Company

11.2 Jaguar Land Rover Limited

11.3 Toyota Motor Corporation

11.4 Hyundai Motor Company

11.5 Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

11.6 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

11.7 Shell International B.V.

11.8 BMW Group

11.9 Tesla Motors

11.10 Mitsubishi Motors

11.11 E.I. DuPont

11.12 Audi AG

11.13 Volkswagen AG

11.14 Daimler AG

11.15 General Motors

11.16 Beiqi Foton Motor Co. Ltd.

11.17 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

11.18 BYD Auto

11.19 Renault

11.20 Yutong



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y8iiz3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900