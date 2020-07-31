New York, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Peat Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900039/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hemic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.6% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sapric segment is readjusted to a revised 15.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.9% CAGR



The Peat market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.3% and 12.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.4% CAGR.



Other Materials Segment to Record 12.7% CAGR



In the global Other Materials segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 14.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bord na Mona

CoCo Green (Pvt.) Ltd.

Dutch Plantin B.V.

Elva E.P.T. Ltd. (Estonia)

Global Coirs & Eggs

Global Peat Ltd.

Jiffy International AS

Klasmann-Deilmann GmbH

Lambert

Neova AB

Oulun Energia Oy

Premier Tech

SC Rekyva

Stender AG

Sun Gro Horticulture

T&J Enterprises

Tootsi Turvas (Estonia)

Turveruukki Oy

Vapo Oy







IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

