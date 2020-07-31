Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metrology Software - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Metrology Software market accounted for $954.7 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,806.8 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling market growth include advancements in the field of electronics and semiconductors, presence of a robust manufacturing industry across several regional pockets, increasing demand from the ship building and healthcare verticals and demand for high quality products from consumers. However, lack of awareness is identified as a key factor hindering market growth.



By end-user, electronic manufacturing is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to the demand for the metrology software market are the emerging solutions in electronic manufacturing aided with the continuous development of advanced nanotechnology, smart materials, flexible electronics and green manufacturing. Metrology software solutions are expected to grow into an indispensable part of electronic manufacturing and quality inspection activities. In the rapidly-growing electronic manufacturing industry, end users are aiming to design and manufacture new product designs and development.



On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific region constitutes the largest market in the world. This is because of the presence of renowned automotive giants and aerospace establishments in the region and their increasing interest in high accuracy metrology solutions across the region. Moreover, Singapore, Malaysia and India have also experienced significant growth over the past few years, both in terms of adding new aerospace manufacturing facilities and attracting global participants to set up shops across the region. China is a global manufacturing hub. Since the precision and complexity in manufacturing processes increase, the metrology software market is expected to see a boost in this area, as China currently has many manufacturing facilities of national and international giants.



Some of the key players in metrology software market include Konica Minolta Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Ametek Creaform Inc., Nikon Metrology NV, 3D Systems, Inc., Hexagon AB, Faro Technologies, Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd, Renishaw PLC, Fluke Corporation, Rudolph Technologies, Inc., Innovmetric Inc., ZEISS International, Tech Soft 3D, Mitutoyo Corporation, Metrologic Group, Perceptron Inc., Minds Mechanical, GOM Metrology, Optical Gaging and Products (OGP).



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End-user Analysis

3.8 Product Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Metrology Software Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Web Based

5.3 Cloud Based

5.4 Online Software

5.5 Offline Software



6 Global Metrology Software Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Reverse Engineering

6.3 Virtual Simulation

6.4 Quality Control and Inspection

6.5 Measurement and Alignment

6.6 Other Applications

6.6.1 Tool Building

6.6.2 As-Built Documentation

6.6.3 As-Built Product Structure



7 Global Metrology Software Market, By End-user

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Medical

7.3 Electronic Manufacturing

7.4 Industrial Manufacturing

7.5 Aerospace and Defence

7.6 Power and Energy

7.7 Heavy Industry

7.8 Automotive

7.9 Architecture and Construction

7.10 Mining

7.11 Other End-users

7.11.1 R&D

7.11.2 Media and Entertainment

7.11.3 Healthcare



8 Global Metrology Software Market, By Offering

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Software

8.3 Hardware

8.4 Services



9 Global Metrology Software Market, By Product

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS)

9.3 Video Measuring Machine (VMM)

9.4 Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)

9.5 3D Automated Optical Inspection System (AOL)

9.6 Form Measurement

9.7 MATLAB

9.8 STATA

9.9 EXCEL

9.10 EVIEWS

9.11 SPSS

9.12 Point-Cloud Software

9.13 Focus Scan



10 Global Metrology Software Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Konica Minolta Inc.

12.2 Carl Zeiss AG

12.3 Ametek Creaform Inc.

12.4 Nikon Metrology N.V.

12.5 3D Systems, Inc.

12.6 Hexagon AB

12.7 Faro Technologies

12.8 Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd.

12.9 Renishaw PLC

12.10 Fluke Corporation

12.11 Rudolph Technologies, Inc.

12.12 Innovmetric Inc.

12.13 ZEISS International

12.14 Tech Soft 3D

12.15 Mitutoyo Corporation

12.16 Metrologic Group

12.17 Perceptron Inc.

12.18 Minds Mechanical

12.19 GOM Metrology

12.20 Optical Gaging Products (OGP)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pbtivm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900