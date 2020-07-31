Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MRO Software Market in Aviation - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global MRO Software in Aviation Market accounted for $6.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $9.82 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.
Increasing demand for predictive, prescriptive and condition-based maintenance through data shared by connected aircraft and demand for a shift from legacy management information system (MIS) to MRO software in aviation are the factors driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of data standards and limited adoption of MRO software are the factors hindering the growth of the market.
Based on the deployment type, the cloud segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the increased demand for MRO services and solutions in developing economies such as China, Indonesia and India and the adoption of a hybrid model by industries, in which cloud software is hosted on a company's private servers.
By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the significant rise in new commercial aircraft deliveries in developing countries, an increase in passenger traffic and presence of various major aviation MRO software providers.
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global MRO Software Market in Aviation Market, By Deployment Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Cloud
5.3 On-Premises
6 Global MRO Software Market in Aviation Market, By Pricing Model
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Ownership Model
6.3 Subscription Model
7 Global MRO Software Market in Aviation Market, By Function
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Business Management
7.2.1 Sales & Marketing
7.2.2 Human Resource
7.2.3 Accounts & Finance
7.3 Operations Management
7.3.1 Supply Chain Management
7.3.2 Documentation
7.3.3 Training, Safety & Quality Assurance
7.3.4 Engineering & CAMO
7.3.5 Asset & Inventory Management
7.4 Electronic Flight Bag & Logbook Management
7.5 Maintenance Management
7.5.1 Base Maintenance
7.5.2 Fleet Management
7.5.3 Line Maintenance
7.5.4 Engine Maintenance
8 Global MRO Software Market in Aviation Market, By Solution
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Services
8.2.1 Support, Maintenance & Upgradation
8.2.2 Deployment & Integration
8.2.3 Consulting
8.3 Software
8.3.1 Point Solution
8.3.2 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Solution
8.3.3 Suite
9 Global MRO Software Market in Aviation Market, By Aircraft Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Wide-Body
9.3 Narrow-Body
10 Global MRO Software Market in Aviation Market, By Technology
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Prescriptive Maintenance
10.3 IoT
10.4 Blockchain
10.5 Augmented Reality
10.6 3D Printing
10.7 Maintenance-On-The-Go
10.8 Advanced Analytics
10.9 Big Data
10.10 Digital Transformation
10.11 Artificial Intelligence
11 Global MRO Software Market in Aviation Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Commercial Air Transport
11.3 Military Aviation
11.4 Business & General Aviation
12 Global MRO Software Market in Aviation Market, By End User
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)
12.2.1 Aircraft
12.2.2 Engine
12.3 Lessors
12.3.1 Large Lessors (More Than 400 Aircraft)
12.3.2 Small Lessors (Less Than 100 Aircraft)
12.3.3 Medium Lessors (100 To 400 Aircraft)
12.4 Operators
12.4.1 Large Airlines (More Than 400 Aircraft)
12.4.2 Medium Airlines (100 To 400 Aircraft)
12.4.3 Business Jet Operators
12.4.4 Small Airlines (Less Than 100 Aircraft)
12.4.5 Helicopter Operators
12.5 Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MROs)
12.5.1 Large (More Than 500 Employees)
12.5.2 Medium (101 To 500 Employees)
12.5.3 Small (Less Than 100 Employees)
13 Global MRO Software Market in Aviation Market, By Geography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.3 Europe
13.4 Asia-Pacific
13.5 South America
13.6 Middle East & Africa
14 Key Developments
14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
14.3 New Product Launch
14.4 Expansions
14.5 Other Key Strategies
15 Company Profiling
15.1 IFS (Industrial And Financial Systems) AB
15.2 Tracware Limited
15.3 Swiss Aviationsoftware Ltd.
15.4 Sopra Steria
15.5 SAP SE
15.6 Rusada
15.7 Ramco Systems Limited
15.8 Oracle Corporation
15.9 Lufthansa Technik AG
15.10 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
15.11 Aviation Intertec Services
15.12 Aerosoft Systems Inc.
15.13 IBS Software
15.14 HCL Technologies Limited
15.15 GE Aviation
15.16 Fly Online Tools
15.17 Flatirons Solutions, Inc.
15.18 Communications Software Limited
15.19 Bytzsoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
15.20 Boeing
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2gtp2f
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: