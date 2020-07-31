Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MRO Software Market in Aviation - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global MRO Software in Aviation Market accounted for $6.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $9.82 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for predictive, prescriptive and condition-based maintenance through data shared by connected aircraft and demand for a shift from legacy management information system (MIS) to MRO software in aviation are the factors driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of data standards and limited adoption of MRO software are the factors hindering the growth of the market.



Based on the deployment type, the cloud segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the increased demand for MRO services and solutions in developing economies such as China, Indonesia and India and the adoption of a hybrid model by industries, in which cloud software is hosted on a company's private servers.



By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the significant rise in new commercial aircraft deliveries in developing countries, an increase in passenger traffic and presence of various major aviation MRO software providers.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global MRO Software Market in Aviation Market, By Deployment Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cloud

5.3 On-Premises



6 Global MRO Software Market in Aviation Market, By Pricing Model

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ownership Model

6.3 Subscription Model



7 Global MRO Software Market in Aviation Market, By Function

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Business Management

7.2.1 Sales & Marketing

7.2.2 Human Resource

7.2.3 Accounts & Finance

7.3 Operations Management

7.3.1 Supply Chain Management

7.3.2 Documentation

7.3.3 Training, Safety & Quality Assurance

7.3.4 Engineering & CAMO

7.3.5 Asset & Inventory Management

7.4 Electronic Flight Bag & Logbook Management

7.5 Maintenance Management

7.5.1 Base Maintenance

7.5.2 Fleet Management

7.5.3 Line Maintenance

7.5.4 Engine Maintenance



8 Global MRO Software Market in Aviation Market, By Solution

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Services

8.2.1 Support, Maintenance & Upgradation

8.2.2 Deployment & Integration

8.2.3 Consulting

8.3 Software

8.3.1 Point Solution

8.3.2 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Solution

8.3.3 Suite



9 Global MRO Software Market in Aviation Market, By Aircraft Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Wide-Body

9.3 Narrow-Body



10 Global MRO Software Market in Aviation Market, By Technology

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Prescriptive Maintenance

10.3 IoT

10.4 Blockchain

10.5 Augmented Reality

10.6 3D Printing

10.7 Maintenance-On-The-Go

10.8 Advanced Analytics

10.9 Big Data

10.10 Digital Transformation

10.11 Artificial Intelligence



11 Global MRO Software Market in Aviation Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Commercial Air Transport

11.3 Military Aviation

11.4 Business & General Aviation



12 Global MRO Software Market in Aviation Market, By End User

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

12.2.1 Aircraft

12.2.2 Engine

12.3 Lessors

12.3.1 Large Lessors (More Than 400 Aircraft)

12.3.2 Small Lessors (Less Than 100 Aircraft)

12.3.3 Medium Lessors (100 To 400 Aircraft)

12.4 Operators

12.4.1 Large Airlines (More Than 400 Aircraft)

12.4.2 Medium Airlines (100 To 400 Aircraft)

12.4.3 Business Jet Operators

12.4.4 Small Airlines (Less Than 100 Aircraft)

12.4.5 Helicopter Operators

12.5 Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MROs)

12.5.1 Large (More Than 500 Employees)

12.5.2 Medium (101 To 500 Employees)

12.5.3 Small (Less Than 100 Employees)



13 Global MRO Software Market in Aviation Market, By Geography

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.3 Europe

13.4 Asia-Pacific

13.5 South America

13.6 Middle East & Africa



14 Key Developments

14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

14.3 New Product Launch

14.4 Expansions

14.5 Other Key Strategies



15 Company Profiling

15.1 IFS (Industrial And Financial Systems) AB

15.2 Tracware Limited

15.3 Swiss Aviationsoftware Ltd.

15.4 Sopra Steria

15.5 SAP SE

15.6 Rusada

15.7 Ramco Systems Limited

15.8 Oracle Corporation

15.9 Lufthansa Technik AG

15.10 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

15.11 Aviation Intertec Services

15.12 Aerosoft Systems Inc.

15.13 IBS Software

15.14 HCL Technologies Limited

15.15 GE Aviation

15.16 Fly Online Tools

15.17 Flatirons Solutions, Inc.

15.18 Communications Software Limited

15.19 Bytzsoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

15.20 Boeing



