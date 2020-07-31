Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant Phenotyping - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Plant Phenotyping market accounted for $183.52 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $470.86 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.



Rising adoption of automation in the agricultural sector and growing awareness regarding substantial crop production are the major factors propelling the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness and high cost of phenotyping systems are hampering the growth of the market.



Based on the product, the software segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increased demand for image-based plant phenotyping using automated digital cameras. Additionally, the image-based analysis provides high-throughput plant trait data and can be performed within a limited time.



By geography, Europe is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period to the high emphasis on the funding of plant phenotyping experiments from governments and other organizations. Additionally, key players in the plant phenotyping market are located in the European region, which makes it the dominant market with effective phenotyping research and services over other regions. There are a rising number of research activities taking place across the European countries which are driving awareness and in turn the market for plant phenotyping products and services.



Some of the key players profiled in the Plant Phenotyping Market include BASF SE, PSI (Photon Systems Instruments), LemnaTec GmbH, Phenomix Corporation, Vienna Bio Center Errichtungs GmbH, WPS, Heinz Walz GmbH, Qubit Systems Inc., Phenospex BV and Keygene N.V.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Plant Phenotyping Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hardware

5.3 Software

5.3.1 Data Acquisition

5.3.2 Image Analysis

5.3.3 System Control

5.3.4 Data Management

5.3.5 Schedule Assistant

5.3.6 Experiment Design

5.3.7 Database Configuration

5.4 Sensors

5.4.1 Image Sensors

5.4.2 Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) Sensors

5.4.3 Temperature Sensors

5.4.4 Humidity Sensors

5.4.5 Ultrasonic Distance Sensors



6 Global Plant Phenotyping Market, By Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Measurement & Data Analysis

6.3 Statistical Analysis



7 Global Plant Phenotyping Market, By Equipment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Site

7.2.1 Laboratory

7.2.2 Greenhouse

7.2.3 Field

7.3 Platform/Carrier

7.3.1 Conveyor-Based/Modular Systems

7.3.2 Bench-Based Systems

7.3.3 Handheld/Portable Systems

7.3.4 Drones

7.4 Level of Automation

7.4.1 Fully Automated

7.4.2 Semi-Automated

7.4.3 Manual

7.5 Analysis System

7.5.1 Image Analysis Systems

7.5.2 Multispectral Scientific Cameras

7.5.3 Canopy Analysis Systems

7.5.4 Fluorometers

7.5.5 3D Scanners

7.5.6 Porometers (Stomatal Conductance)

7.5.7 Screening Systems

7.5.8 Phytoplankton & Photosynthesis Analyzers

7.5.9 Infrared Gas Analyzers

7.5.10 Laser Scanners

7.5.11 Germination Systems

7.5.12 Root Phenotyping Systems

7.5.13 Gravimetric Systems

7.6 Application

7.6.1 High-Throughput Screening

7.6.2 Trait Identification

7.6.3 Photosynthetic Performance

7.6.4 Morphology & Growth Assessment

7.6.5 Nutrient Management

7.6.6 Abiotic Stress Measurement

7.6.7 Pathogen Interaction

7.6.8 Chemical Screening

7.6.9 Nutrient Effect Measurement



8 Global Plant Phenotyping Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 BASF SE

10.2 PSI (Photon Systems Instruments)

10.3 LemnaTec GmbH

10.4 Phenomix Corporation

10.5 Vienna Bio Center Errichtungs GmbH

10.6 WPS

10.7 Heinz Walz GmbH

10.8 Qubit Systems Inc.

10.9 Phenospex B.V.

10.10 Keygene N.V



