TORONTO, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Braingrid Limited (CSE: BGRD) (“Braingrid” or the “Company”) wishes to report that Mr. Michael Kadonoff has left the Company as President, Chief Executive Officer and a director. The Company thanks Mr. Kadonoff for his past service and contributions.



About Braingrid:

Braingrid is a global technology company committed to the best interests of the precision agriculture industry for the long term. We provide valuable grow analytics by capturing real-time data using our technology platform to increase revenues, reduce costs, risks and improve yield - making it easier for the grower to operate efficiently and effectively. Braingrid is listed on the CSE under the symbol BGRD.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Media Contact: