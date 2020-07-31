Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Target Drones - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Target Drones market accounted for $4.04 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $8.04 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.
Increased emphasis on enhanced military training and the advantages of target drones over manned target vehicles are the major factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the lack of skilled and trained personnel is hindering the growth of the market.
Based on the build, the new-build segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the limited defense budget allocation in emerging economies, full-scale customization of fighter aircraft is not feasible. As most growing economies acquire fighter aircraft from the US and Russia, they cannot afford to convert them into aerial targets. Unmanned vehicles that are manufactured to be used as targets fall under the category of new build drones.
By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing procurement of state-of-the-art equipment for military training programs. China is growing its defense budget to train its military personnel using advanced techniques. An increase in the applicability of target drones in the military sector has propelled its demand in China. Several manufacturers of target drones used for aviation training exercises are based in China.
Similarly, the Indian government is implementing new aviation regulations to manufacture aircraft components in India. The Make in India' policy has allowed 100% FDI in the aerospace sector, which has engrossed international aviation companies to India. Such policies have determined the demand for target drones for aviation training exercises in the country.
Some of the key players profiled in the Target Drones Market include ASV Global, AeroTargets International, Boeing Company, QinetiQ Group, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Saab, Airbus, Leonardo and Lockheed Martin Corporation.
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End-user Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Target Drones Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Fixed Wing
5.2.1 Drones
5.2.2 Cruise Targets
5.2.2.1 Supersonic
5.2.2.2 Low speed
5.2.2.3 Subsonic
5.2.2.4 Decoy
5.3 Rotary Wing
6 Global Target Drones Market, By Speed
6.1 Introduction
6.2 High (> 250mps)
6.3 Low (< 250mps)
7 Global Target Drones Market, By Engine Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Internal Combustion Engine
7.3 Jet Engine
7.4 Electrical
7.5 Hybrid
7.6 Turbojet Engines
7.7 Wankel Engine
7.8 Piston Engine
7.9 Turboprop
8 Global Target Drones Market, By Target Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Full-Scaled
8.3 Sub-Scaled
8.4 Free-Flying
8.5 Towing
8.6 Sporting
9 Global Target Drones Market, By Payloads
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Scoring
9.2.1 Scalar
9.2.2 Vecto
9.3 Passive & Active Radar Augmentation
9.4 Identification Friend-or-Foe (IFF)
9.5 Internally Stored Chaff
9.6 Infrared (IR) Augmentation (Plume Pods)
9.7 Flares
9.8 Electronics Payloads
9.8.1 Miss Distance Indicators (MDI) Systems
9.8.2 Video/Camera
9.8.3 Global Positioning System (GPS) Navigation
10 Global Target Drones Market, By Build
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Newbuild
10.3 Converted
11 Global Target Drones Market, By Payload Capacity
11.1 Introduction
11.2 High (>40 kg)
11.3 Medium (20 kg to 40 kg)
11.4 Low (< 20 kg)
12 Global Target Drones Market, By Mode of Operation
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Autonomous
12.3 Remotely Piloted
12.4 Optionally Piloted
13 Global Target Drones Market, By Fit
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Customized Fit
13.3 Line Fit
14 Global Target Drones Market, By Application
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Combat Training
14.3 Target & Decoy
14.4 Reconnaissance
14.5 Target Identification
14.6 Target Acquisition
14.7 Surveillance
15 Global Target Drones Market, By End User
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Aerial Targets
15.3 Ground Targets
15.4 Marine Targets
15.4.1 Underwater Targets
15.4.2 Sea Surface Targets
15.5 Defense
15.5.1 Military
15.5.1.1 Navy
15.5.1.2 Land
15.5.1.3 Air
15.5.2 Homeland Security
15.6 Commercial
16 Global Target Drones Market, By Geography
16.1 Introduction
16.2 North America
16.3 Europe
16.4 Asia-Pacific
16.5 South America
16.6 Middle East & Africa
17 Key Developments
17.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
17.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
17.3 New Product Launch
17.4 Expansions
17.5 Other Key Strategies
18 Company Profiling
18.1 ASV Global
18.2 AeroTargets International, LLC
18.3 Boeing Company
18.4 QinetiQ Group PLC
18.5 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.
18.6 Northrop Grumman Corporation
18.7 Saab AB
18.8 Airbus S.A.S
18.9 Leonardo S.p.A.
18.10 Lockheed Martin Corporation
