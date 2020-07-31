Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Target Drones - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Target Drones market accounted for $4.04 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $8.04 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.



Increased emphasis on enhanced military training and the advantages of target drones over manned target vehicles are the major factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the lack of skilled and trained personnel is hindering the growth of the market.



Based on the build, the new-build segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the limited defense budget allocation in emerging economies, full-scale customization of fighter aircraft is not feasible. As most growing economies acquire fighter aircraft from the US and Russia, they cannot afford to convert them into aerial targets. Unmanned vehicles that are manufactured to be used as targets fall under the category of new build drones.



By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing procurement of state-of-the-art equipment for military training programs. China is growing its defense budget to train its military personnel using advanced techniques. An increase in the applicability of target drones in the military sector has propelled its demand in China. Several manufacturers of target drones used for aviation training exercises are based in China.



Similarly, the Indian government is implementing new aviation regulations to manufacture aircraft components in India. The Make in India' policy has allowed 100% FDI in the aerospace sector, which has engrossed international aviation companies to India. Such policies have determined the demand for target drones for aviation training exercises in the country.



Some of the key players profiled in the Target Drones Market include ASV Global, AeroTargets International, Boeing Company, QinetiQ Group, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Saab, Airbus, Leonardo and Lockheed Martin Corporation.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End-user Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Target Drones Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Fixed Wing

5.2.1 Drones

5.2.2 Cruise Targets

5.2.2.1 Supersonic

5.2.2.2 Low speed

5.2.2.3 Subsonic

5.2.2.4 Decoy

5.3 Rotary Wing



6 Global Target Drones Market, By Speed

6.1 Introduction

6.2 High (> 250mps)

6.3 Low (< 250mps)



7 Global Target Drones Market, By Engine Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Internal Combustion Engine

7.3 Jet Engine

7.4 Electrical

7.5 Hybrid

7.6 Turbojet Engines

7.7 Wankel Engine

7.8 Piston Engine

7.9 Turboprop



8 Global Target Drones Market, By Target Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Full-Scaled

8.3 Sub-Scaled

8.4 Free-Flying

8.5 Towing

8.6 Sporting



9 Global Target Drones Market, By Payloads

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Scoring

9.2.1 Scalar

9.2.2 Vecto

9.3 Passive & Active Radar Augmentation

9.4 Identification Friend-or-Foe (IFF)

9.5 Internally Stored Chaff

9.6 Infrared (IR) Augmentation (Plume Pods)

9.7 Flares

9.8 Electronics Payloads

9.8.1 Miss Distance Indicators (MDI) Systems

9.8.2 Video/Camera

9.8.3 Global Positioning System (GPS) Navigation



10 Global Target Drones Market, By Build

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Newbuild

10.3 Converted



11 Global Target Drones Market, By Payload Capacity

11.1 Introduction

11.2 High (>40 kg)

11.3 Medium (20 kg to 40 kg)

11.4 Low (< 20 kg)



12 Global Target Drones Market, By Mode of Operation

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Autonomous

12.3 Remotely Piloted

12.4 Optionally Piloted



13 Global Target Drones Market, By Fit

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Customized Fit

13.3 Line Fit



14 Global Target Drones Market, By Application

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Combat Training

14.3 Target & Decoy

14.4 Reconnaissance

14.5 Target Identification

14.6 Target Acquisition

14.7 Surveillance



15 Global Target Drones Market, By End User

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Aerial Targets

15.3 Ground Targets

15.4 Marine Targets

15.4.1 Underwater Targets

15.4.2 Sea Surface Targets

15.5 Defense

15.5.1 Military

15.5.1.1 Navy

15.5.1.2 Land

15.5.1.3 Air

15.5.2 Homeland Security

15.6 Commercial



16 Global Target Drones Market, By Geography

16.1 Introduction

16.2 North America

16.3 Europe

16.4 Asia-Pacific

16.5 South America

16.6 Middle East & Africa



17 Key Developments

17.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

17.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

17.3 New Product Launch

17.4 Expansions

17.5 Other Key Strategies



18 Company Profiling

18.1 ASV Global

18.2 AeroTargets International, LLC

18.3 Boeing Company

18.4 QinetiQ Group PLC

18.5 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

18.6 Northrop Grumman Corporation

18.7 Saab AB

18.8 Airbus S.A.S

18.9 Leonardo S.p.A.

18.10 Lockheed Martin Corporation



