Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Battery - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Aircraft Battery market accounted for $568.9 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,092.64 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.



Increase in the number of aircraft deliveries and rising adoption of more electric aircraft technology in commercial aircraft are the major factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the operational challenge associated with lithium-based aircraft batteries is hampering the growth of the market.



Based on the end-user, the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from the aviation industry. The aircraft are manufactured and delivered to airlines with aircraft battery technology already installed in the aircraft. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are accountable for the installation of battery components. This has become a suitable substitute for airline companies, as post the delivery of aircraft alteration becomes cumbersome for aircraft manufacturers.



By geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the factors such as the quick growth in the aircraft manufacturing, technological advancements in aircraft architecture and expansion in the electric aircraft industry. Thus, the market for aircraft batteries is expected to witness significant growth in the region following the augmented demand from various applications.



Some of the key players profiled in the Aircraft Battery Market include Tadiran Batteries, Sion Power, Saft, Cella Energy, Concorde Battery, True Blue Power, HBL Power Systems, GS Yuasa, Gill Battery and Aerolithium Batteries.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Aircraft Battery Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Navigation

5.3 Lighting

5.4 Hydraulic Operation

5.5 Engine Operation



6 Global Aircraft Battery Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Product

6.2.1 Battery

6.2.1.1 Lead Acid Battery

6.2.1.2 Nickel-Cadmium Battery (NiCd)

6.2.1.3 Nickel Metal Hydride Battery (Ni-MH)

6.2.1.4 Lithium-Ion Battery

6.2.2 Battery Management System

6.3 Service

6.3.1 Maintenance and Overhaul



7 Global Aircraft Battery Market, By Aircraft Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Traditional Aircraft

7.3 Hybrid Aircraft

7.4 More Electric Aircraft

7.5 Electric Aircraft



8 Global Aircraft Battery Market, By Aircraft Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Civil Aviation

8.2.1 Commercial Aircraft

8.2.2 Business Jets

8.2.3 Ultralight Aircraft

8.2.4 Commercial Helicopters

8.3 Military Aviation

8.3.1 Military Jets

8.3.2 Military Helicopters

8.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles [UAV]



9 Global Aircraft Battery Market, By Power Density

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Less Than 300 Wh/Kg

9.3 More Than 300 Wh/Kg



10 Global Aircraft Battery Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Propulsion

10.3 Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)

10.4 Emergency

10.5 Canopy Operation

10.6 Control Backup



11 Global Aircraft Battery Market, By End-user

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

11.3 Aftermarket



12 Global Aircraft Battery Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Tadiran Batteries

14.2 Sion Power

14.3 Saft

14.4 Cella Energy

14.5 Concorde Battery

14.6 True Blue Power

14.7 HBL Power Systems

14.8 GS Yuasa

14.9 Gill Battery

14.10 Aerolithium Batteries



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gsx646

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900