The Global Aircraft Battery market accounted for $568.9 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,092.64 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.
Increase in the number of aircraft deliveries and rising adoption of more electric aircraft technology in commercial aircraft are the major factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the operational challenge associated with lithium-based aircraft batteries is hampering the growth of the market.
Based on the end-user, the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from the aviation industry. The aircraft are manufactured and delivered to airlines with aircraft battery technology already installed in the aircraft. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are accountable for the installation of battery components. This has become a suitable substitute for airline companies, as post the delivery of aircraft alteration becomes cumbersome for aircraft manufacturers.
By geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the factors such as the quick growth in the aircraft manufacturing, technological advancements in aircraft architecture and expansion in the electric aircraft industry. Thus, the market for aircraft batteries is expected to witness significant growth in the region following the augmented demand from various applications.
Some of the key players profiled in the Aircraft Battery Market include Tadiran Batteries, Sion Power, Saft, Cella Energy, Concorde Battery, True Blue Power, HBL Power Systems, GS Yuasa, Gill Battery and Aerolithium Batteries.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Aircraft Battery Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Navigation
5.3 Lighting
5.4 Hydraulic Operation
5.5 Engine Operation
6 Global Aircraft Battery Market, By Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Product
6.2.1 Battery
6.2.1.1 Lead Acid Battery
6.2.1.2 Nickel-Cadmium Battery (NiCd)
6.2.1.3 Nickel Metal Hydride Battery (Ni-MH)
6.2.1.4 Lithium-Ion Battery
6.2.2 Battery Management System
6.3 Service
6.3.1 Maintenance and Overhaul
7 Global Aircraft Battery Market, By Aircraft Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Traditional Aircraft
7.3 Hybrid Aircraft
7.4 More Electric Aircraft
7.5 Electric Aircraft
8 Global Aircraft Battery Market, By Aircraft Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Civil Aviation
8.2.1 Commercial Aircraft
8.2.2 Business Jets
8.2.3 Ultralight Aircraft
8.2.4 Commercial Helicopters
8.3 Military Aviation
8.3.1 Military Jets
8.3.2 Military Helicopters
8.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles [UAV]
9 Global Aircraft Battery Market, By Power Density
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Less Than 300 Wh/Kg
9.3 More Than 300 Wh/Kg
10 Global Aircraft Battery Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Propulsion
10.3 Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)
10.4 Emergency
10.5 Canopy Operation
10.6 Control Backup
11 Global Aircraft Battery Market, By End-user
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)
11.3 Aftermarket
12 Global Aircraft Battery Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.5 South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 Tadiran Batteries
14.2 Sion Power
14.3 Saft
14.4 Cella Energy
14.5 Concorde Battery
14.6 True Blue Power
14.7 HBL Power Systems
14.8 GS Yuasa
14.9 Gill Battery
14.10 Aerolithium Batteries
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
