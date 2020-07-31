WARSAW, N.Y., July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), subsidiary of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI), announced today that Kevin Quinn will be joining the Bank on August 10th as Senior Vice President and Commercial Banking Executive. Quinn will report to President and CEO, Martin K. Birmingham.



Quinn will assume responsibility for commercial and industrial lending, business banking, cash management, community development and merchant services as well as leadership of Five Star Bank’s referral program, promoting relationship-building and business development between the Bank and its insurance and wealth management subsidiaries.

Birmingham said, “We are pleased to welcome Kevin Quinn to Five Star Bank. He is a respected banker and community leader. His experience, capability, character and deep understanding of the Buffalo and Upstate New York market position him well to lead our effort to build on the growth Five Star has experienced in this key line of business. Kevin has a proven track record leading and working with teams to deliver comprehensive financial solutions to commercial customers of all sizes. I look forward to supporting his effort to help our business customers and communities succeed.”



Quinn has extensive experience leading commercial banking teams in Upstate NY. He served with HSBC Bank USA, NA – Buffalo for 15 years, most recently as Head of Commercial Banking. In this role, he was HSBC’s senior upstate NY-based executive, covering a seven-state region, directing activities focused on strengthening relationships with commercial customers and managing HSBC’s community outreach programs in the region, including a prioritized focus on education and environmental concerns. He began his career as an attorney with Jones Day in Cleveland, Ohio and subsequently spent 10 years in commercial banking at M&T Bank.

Quinn is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and earned a Juris Doctorate in Law and a Master of Business Administration in Corporate Finance from the State University of New York — Buffalo. A Buffalo, NY native, he is very active in the Western NY community. His community involvement has included service on the Board of Directors for Buffalo Niagara Partnership, Invest Buffalo Niagara, The Business Council of New York State and Nardin Academy.

Quinn will succeed Edward “Ted” Oexle who announced earlier this summer that he will retire from Five Star Bank as C&I Lending Executive and Buffalo Regional President on August 4th. Birmingham added, “Many thanks to Ted for his willingness to go above and beyond for our team as he assists Kevin with the transition and concludes his highly productive and successful banking career.”

Quinn will be based in Buffalo at Five Star Bank’s Buffalo Regional Office on Spindrift Drive.

About Five Star Bank and Financial Institutions, Inc.

Five Star Bank provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses through a network of more than 50 offices throughout Western and Central New York State. Additional Five Star Bank information is available at www.five-starbank.com and on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Five Star Bank, SDN Insurance Agency, LLC (“SDN”), Courier Capital, LLC (“Courier Capital”) and HNP Capital, LLC (“HNP Capital”) are subsidiaries of Financial Institutions, Inc. SDN provides a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients. Courier Capital and HNP Capital provide customized investment management, investment consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Financial Institutions, Inc. and its subsidiaries employ approximately 650 individuals. Financial Institutions, Inc. stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol FISI. Additional information is available at www.fiiwarsaw.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed1e7111-6292-4f1a-b284-cb81db407eea