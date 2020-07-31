New York, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900036/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.5% over the period 2020-2027. Hybrid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$16 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fully outsourced segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR



The Payroll Outsourcing Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 276-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Accenture PLC

ADP LLC

Ceridian HCM, Inc.

CGI Group, Inc.

Genpact

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

IBM Corporation

Infosys Ltd.

Intuit, Inc.

NGA Human Resources

Paychex, Inc.

Ramco Systems Ltd.

SafeGuard World International

Workday, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900036/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Payroll Outsourcing Services Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Payroll Outsourcing Services Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Payroll Outsourcing Services Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Hybrid (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Hybrid (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Hybrid (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Fully outsourced (Product Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Fully outsourced (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Fully outsourced (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Mid-market (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Mid-market (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Mid-market (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: National (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: National (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: National (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Multinational (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Multinational (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Multinational (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Payroll Outsourcing Services Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in the United

States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 21: United States Payroll Outsourcing Services Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: United States Payroll Outsourcing Services Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 26: Canadian Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 27: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 28: Canadian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 29: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 30: Canadian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Payroll Outsourcing Services:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 33: Japanese Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Payroll

Outsourcing Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Japanese Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Payroll Outsourcing Services Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 40: Chinese Demand for Payroll Outsourcing Services in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Review in China

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Payroll Outsourcing Services Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: European Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European Payroll Outsourcing Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 47: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: European Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Payroll Outsourcing Services Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 50: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in France by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 53: French Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: French Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Payroll Outsourcing Services Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: French Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: German Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: German Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: Italian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 67: Italian Demand for Payroll Outsourcing Services in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Review in Italy

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Payroll Outsourcing

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: United Kingdom Payroll Outsourcing Services Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Payroll Outsourcing Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 74: United Kingdom Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Spanish Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 78: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 79: Spanish Payroll Outsourcing Services Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 80: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 81: Spanish Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Russia by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 84: Russian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Russian Payroll Outsourcing Services Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share Breakdown

in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Payroll Outsourcing Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 89: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Payroll Outsourcing Services Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Payroll Outsourcing Services

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 92: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Payroll Outsourcing Services Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Payroll Outsourcing Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 95: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Payroll Outsourcing Services Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Asia-Pacific

by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Payroll Outsourcing Services Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Payroll Outsourcing Services Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Payroll Outsourcing Services Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Australian Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Australian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 109: Indian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Indian Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 111: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 112: Indian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 113: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 114: Indian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: South Korean Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 118: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Payroll Outsourcing

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Payroll Outsourcing Services

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Payroll Outsourcing Services in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Payroll Outsourcing Services

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Payroll Outsourcing Services Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 128: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Latin American Payroll Outsourcing Services Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 130: Latin American Payroll Outsourcing Services Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 131: Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Payroll Outsourcing Services Market

by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Demand for Payroll Outsourcing

Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Payroll Outsourcing Services Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Payroll Outsourcing Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 137: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Argentinean Payroll Outsourcing Services Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Argentinean Payroll Outsourcing Services Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 140: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Payroll Outsourcing Services Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 142: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Brazil by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Brazilian Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Brazilian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Payroll Outsourcing Services Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 148: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Mexican Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Mexican Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Payroll Outsourcing Services

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 156: Rest of Latin America Payroll Outsourcing Services

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Rest of Latin America Payroll Outsourcing Services

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 159: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share Breakdown

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Payroll Outsourcing Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 161: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 162: The Middle East Payroll Outsourcing Services Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 163: The Middle East Payroll Outsourcing Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 164: The Middle East Payroll Outsourcing Services

Historic Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Payroll Outsourcing Services Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 167: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Payroll Outsourcing Services Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Payroll Outsourcing Services:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 171: Iranian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Payroll

Outsourcing Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Iranian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 174: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share Shift in

Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Payroll Outsourcing Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 176: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 177: Israeli Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Israeli Payroll Outsourcing Services Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 179: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 182: Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 183: Saudi Arabian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Payroll Outsourcing

Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: United Arab Emirates Payroll Outsourcing Services

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 189: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Payroll Outsourcing Services

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 192: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Rest of Middle East Payroll Outsourcing Services

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Middle East Payroll Outsourcing Services

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Payroll Outsourcing Services

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



AFRICA

Table 199: African Payroll Outsourcing Services Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 200: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Africa by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 201: African Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: African Payroll Outsourcing Services Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share Breakdown

in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900036/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001