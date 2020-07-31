New York, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900036/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.5% over the period 2020-2027. Hybrid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$16 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fully outsourced segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
The Payroll Outsourcing Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 276-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900036/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Payroll Outsourcing Services Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Payroll Outsourcing Services Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Payroll Outsourcing Services Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Hybrid (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Hybrid (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Hybrid (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Fully outsourced (Product Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Fully outsourced (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Fully outsourced (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Mid-market (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Mid-market (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Mid-market (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: National (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: National (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: National (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Multinational (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Multinational (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Multinational (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Payroll Outsourcing Services Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in the United
States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 21: United States Payroll Outsourcing Services Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: United States Payroll Outsourcing Services Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 26: Canadian Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 27: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 28: Canadian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 29: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 30: Canadian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Payroll Outsourcing Services:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 33: Japanese Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Payroll
Outsourcing Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Japanese Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 36: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Payroll Outsourcing Services Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Payroll Outsourcing Services in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Review in China
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Payroll Outsourcing Services Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: European Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Payroll Outsourcing Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 47: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: European Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Payroll Outsourcing Services Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 50: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in France by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 53: French Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Payroll Outsourcing Services Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: French Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: German Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 67: Italian Demand for Payroll Outsourcing Services in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Review in Italy
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Payroll Outsourcing
Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: United Kingdom Payroll Outsourcing Services Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Payroll Outsourcing Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 74: United Kingdom Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Spanish Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 78: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 79: Spanish Payroll Outsourcing Services Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 80: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 81: Spanish Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Russia by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 84: Russian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Russian Payroll Outsourcing Services Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Payroll Outsourcing Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 89: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Payroll Outsourcing Services Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Payroll Outsourcing Services
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 92: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Payroll Outsourcing Services Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Payroll Outsourcing Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 95: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Payroll Outsourcing Services Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Asia-Pacific
by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Payroll Outsourcing Services Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Payroll Outsourcing Services Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Payroll Outsourcing Services Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Australian Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Australian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Indian Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 111: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 112: Indian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 113: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 114: Indian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: South Korean Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 118: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 120: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Payroll Outsourcing
Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Payroll Outsourcing Services
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Payroll Outsourcing Services in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Payroll Outsourcing Services
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Payroll Outsourcing Services Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 128: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Latin American Payroll Outsourcing Services Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 130: Latin American Payroll Outsourcing Services Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 131: Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Payroll Outsourcing Services Market
by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Demand for Payroll Outsourcing
Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Payroll Outsourcing Services Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Payroll Outsourcing Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 137: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: Argentinean Payroll Outsourcing Services Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Argentinean Payroll Outsourcing Services Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 140: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Payroll Outsourcing Services Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 142: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Brazil by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Brazilian Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 144: Brazilian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Payroll Outsourcing Services Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 148: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Mexican Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Mexican Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 153: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Payroll Outsourcing Services
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Payroll Outsourcing Services
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Payroll Outsourcing Services
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 159: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share Breakdown
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Payroll Outsourcing Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 161: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 162: The Middle East Payroll Outsourcing Services Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: The Middle East Payroll Outsourcing Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 164: The Middle East Payroll Outsourcing Services
Historic Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Payroll Outsourcing Services Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 167: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Payroll Outsourcing Services Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for Payroll Outsourcing Services:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 171: Iranian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Payroll
Outsourcing Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Iranian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 174: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share Shift in
Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Payroll Outsourcing Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 176: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Israel in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 177: Israeli Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Israeli Payroll Outsourcing Services Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 179: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 182: Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Payroll Outsourcing
Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Payroll Outsourcing Services Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Payroll Outsourcing Services
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 189: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Payroll Outsourcing Services
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 192: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Payroll Outsourcing Services
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Payroll Outsourcing Services
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Payroll Outsourcing Services
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 198: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
AFRICA
Table 199: African Payroll Outsourcing Services Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 200: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market in Africa by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 201: African Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: African Payroll Outsourcing Services Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Payroll Outsourcing Services Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 204: Payroll Outsourcing Services Market Share Breakdown
in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900036/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: