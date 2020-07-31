Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell and Gene Therapy Tools, and Reagents: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Gene and cell therapy are emerging as important tools to treat human health. Techniques such as CAR-T therapy have emerged as key ways of treating many different types of cancers. The promise of gene therapy using technologies such as CRISPR is starting to be realized in clinical trials, and markets are scaling up to treat other diseases as well, particularly rare gene-based diseases. As these therapies are coming to the fore, a new market for tools to develop these therapies using standard methodologies is emerging. This report will cover what those tools are, how they impact the larger life science tools market, and how they will evolve over the next five years.
The scope of this study encompasses an investigation of the market's cell and gene therapy tools such as GMP proteins, media, cell separation and activation reagents, viral and non-viral, cytokine release syndrome monitoring products, GMP antibodies, leukapheresis instrumentation, immunoassays (multiplex and singleplex) and bioreactors. This research analyzes each tool type, determines its current market status, examines its impact on future markets, and presents forecasts of growth over the next five years. Technological issues, including the latest trends, are discussed. The report analyzes the industry on a worldwide basis, from both application and demand perspectives, in the major regions of the world.
The Report Includes:
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User
Chapter 6 Government Regulations
Chapter 7 Patent Review/New Developments
Chapter 8 Analysis of Market Opportunities
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/86txdi
