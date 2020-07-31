Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Influenza Diagnostics Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The influenza diagnostics market is poised to grow by $ 1.32 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. This report on the influenza diagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for POCT and the rising focus on the prevention of pandemic influenza.
The influenza diagnostics market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.
This study identifies the rising approvals for influenza diagnostic products as one of the prime reasons driving the influenza diagnostics market growth during the next few years. Also, a surge in the number of genetic characterization studies on influenza virus and rising adoption of rapid diagnostic products in physician office laboratories will lead to sizable demand in the market.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The influenza diagnostics market covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading influenza diagnostics market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Biocartis Group NV, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin Spa, GenMark Diagnostics Inc., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Quidel Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the influenza diagnostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
