This report provides an in-depth analysis of the trust and corporate service market by value, by sector, by client base, by service provided and by region. The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry.

Growth of the overall global trust and corporate service market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Intertrust, TMF Group, JTC Group, and SGG are some of the key players operating in the global trust and corporate service market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

The global trust and corporate service market has grown at a healthy CAGR during the years 2015-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously. The trust and corporate service market has grown historically backed by drivers such as an increase in sovereign investors, escalating global GDP per-capita, growing global HNWI wealth, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as shuddering global consumer confidence, political and economic ambiguities, etc.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to massive unemployment globally which in turn has halted the incomes of people. The numbers of high income generating individuals is also contracting. Thus, demand for trust and corporate services such as structuring of their wealth, tax fillings, administrative services providers is expected to suffer in the year 2020. Furthermore, auditors are facing difficulties in retrieving accurate information from corporates due to travel restrictions. Thus, posing concerns over audits conducted in this year. However, the market is anticipated to make a gradual comeback with the resumption of economic activities, relaxation in lockdowns and number of cases subsiding.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Trust and Corporate Service Market: An Overview

2.1.1 Functions of Trust and Corporate Service Market

2.1.2 Trust and Corporate Service Market: Core Principles

2.1.3 Features of Trust and Corporate Service Market

2.1.4 Trust and Corporate Service Providers

2.1.5 Trust and Corporate Service Market Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Alternative Assets Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global Trust and Corporate Service Market: An Analysis

3.3 Global Trust and Corporate Service Market: Segment Analysis



4. Impact of COVID-19

4.1 Impact on Global Trust and Corporate Service Market

4.1.1 Increasing Preference to Digitization

4.1.2 Most Common Sentiments of Private Equity Firms

4.1.3 Rising Complexity of Fund Structures

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Escalating Global GDP Per-Capita

5.1.2 Growing Global HNWI Wealth

5.1.3 Increasing Number of Sovereign Investors by Region

5.1.4 Growing Opportunity in Pension Funds AuM

5.1.5 High Client Retention Rate

5.1.6 Outsourcing

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Failure of Client Relationship

5.2.2 Shuddering Global Consumer Confidence

5.2.3 Unstable Globalization and FDI

5.2.4 Issues Related to Privacy Security

5.2.5 Brexit Aftershocks

5.2.6 Cyber Threats

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Political and Economic Ambiguities

5.3.2 Trust and Good Corporate Behavior

5.3.3 Modifications in Regulations

5.3.4 Improvement and Advancement in Technology Infrastructure

5.3.5 Low Entry Barriers

5.3.6 Strong Culture of Excellence

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Trust and Corporate Service Market: Players Analysis

6.1.1 Global Fund Administrators Market: Competitive Landscape

6.1.2 Competitive Landscape: Large Transactions in Recent Years

6.1.3 Global Trust and Corporate Services Industry Structure

6.1.4 Global Trust and Corporate Service Market Players by Market Share

6.1.5 Global Trust and Corporate Service Market: Quantitative Comparison

6.1.6 Global Trust and Corporate Service Market: Strategic Comparison

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Intertrust

7.2 TMF Group

7.3 JTC Group

7.4 SGG Group



