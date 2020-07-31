Quanta to Present at the LifeSci Partners Summer Symposium

Alcester, Warwickshire, UK, 31 July, 2020: Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd (“Quanta” or the “Company”), a British medical technology innovator, today announces that

John E. Milad, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Private Healthcare Company Virtual Summer Symposium, hosted by LifeSci Partners, on August 4 and 5, 2020. Please click the following link to register: https://lifesci.events/SummerSymposium

Presentation Details:

Date: August 5, 2020

Time: 11:00am Eastern Time

For more information about Quanta, please contact:





Quanta

John E. Milad,

Chief Executive Officer









T: +44 (0)1789 400043

E: enquiries@quantadt.com Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell / Matthew Neal / Lindsey Neville T: +44 (0)203 709 5708

E: quanta@consilium-comms.com

About Quanta and SC+

Based in the Midlands of the UK, Quanta is a technology-enabled provider of innovative dialysis products and services. Quanta aims to improve the lives of dialysis patients through beautifully engineered solutions. The lead product SC+ is a small, simple and versatile haemodialysis system designed to provide greater freedom and flexibility in the delivery of life sustaining dialysis treatments — making the therapy manageable to a broad range of users across a wide range of environments, from the ICU to the home.

SC+ is CE Marked and commercially available in the UK, where it has been successfully used to treat patients across a range of care settings, from the ICU and the clinic to the home. The innovative and patented technology behind SC+ is based on a design breakthrough that allows all dialysate fluid management to be conducted on a small, lightweight, disposable cartridge. The unobtrusive, simple-to-use and digitally connected design of SC+ is intended to empower more patients to take control of their lives with selfcare and home dialysis. Meanwhile, as a compact, portable and versatile device, SC+ provides flexibility to deliver dialysis across a wide range of use environments and prescriptions.

For more information, please visit our website: quantadt.com .

SC+ is not yet FDA cleared and not yet available for sale or use in the USA.